Ford Mustang based electric crossover to be unveiled in 2019: Will replace replace dated Ford cars

Shortly after pulling the plug on most hatchbacks in the US and Europe, Ford has announced that they have started working on a new crossover that they will be calling the Mach1. The car is scheduled to be unveiled later next year with a production model scheduled for deliveries as early as 2020. According to reports on Autocar UK the car is scheduled to use the C2 platform that will also underpin the new Ford Focus. The model will be internally codenamed the CX340 and is likely to be a front wheel drive conventional hatchback-crossover with a slightly raised driving position. Ford has already announced that some ‘white paper’ models like the CX430 will replace sedans and hatches in its US line-up. Now in terms of design, we could expect the CX430 to take cues from the Mustang in terms of design drawing on the best attribute of a modern crossover design. Putting high amounts of practicality in a good looking car, Fords focus will be on factors like high ride height, space and versatility

In earlier reports, Ford had said that they will retain only the Mustang and Focus Active passenger cars on sale after 2020 in the North American markets. With a change in focus to their core volume driving SUVs and trucks such as the Explorer and F-Series. As of now, Ford has announced that they will be discontinuing models like the Fusion and Taurus sedans from the North American market, as announced earlier. Ford's new focus will be on emerging markets like India with a small car platform and mid-sized SUVs and crossovers.

Interestingly this bears quite a contrast in the context of the Indian market where Ford has joined hands with Mahindra to build two SUVs as well as electrify the Ford Figo Aspire. With electric technology coming from Mahindra and Ford giving Mahindra the benefit of their deep understanding of SUVs.

Image Credit: Autocar UK