Ford Mustang 56th anniversary: World’s best-selling sports car for fifth year

What Ferrari is to Italy and BMW is to Germany, Ford is to America. When speaking of recognition across the world, Harley-Davidson motorcycles and the Ford Mustang are surely the most American automobiles one can think of. The pony car has been the best-selling sports car in America for 50 years out of 56 years of its existence since the 1960s. And now, it has two global sales crowns to celebrate – world’s best-selling sports car and its fifth straight best-selling sports coupe title.

The Mustang sold 102,090 units, according to the most recent new vehicle registration data from IHS Markit, making it the best-selling sports car in the world in 2019. During this period, Mustang sales in Germany increased 33 percent, in Poland sales rose by nearly 50 percent, and in France, they nearly doubled.

The year 2019 also marks the fifth consecutive year that Mustang was the best-selling sports coupe in the world. Sports coupes, as defined by IHS Markit, include two-door and convertible models. Ford sold 9,900 Mustangs in Europe during 2019, a 3 percent increase year-on-year, with 1,300 sold in the UK.

“We’re proud of our growing Mustang stable and performance variants,” said Jim Farley, chief operating officer, Ford Motor Company. “From Sweden to Shanghai, more and more driving enthusiast are enjoying the feeling of freedom and the American open road in these new Mustangs. We are honoured to serve our owners, enthusiasts and fans for 56 years and counting.”

In India, Ford Mustang is available with a 396 hp 5.0L V8 engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Features include hill launch assist, rain-sensing wipers, dual-zone temperature control, nine-speaker sound system, race track applications, and a long list of more.

Ford Mustang GT Fastback 5.0L V8 Price in India: Rs 74.62 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ford offers the Mustang for customers in Europe in fastback and convertible body styles, with a choice of 4493 hp 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine with 10-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmissions, and 287 hp 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine and six-speed manual transmission. The special edition Mustang Bullitt featuring a 454 hp 5.0-litre V8 engine is offered in fastback body style with a choice of Shadow Black or classic Dark Highland Green exterior colours.

