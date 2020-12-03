Ford ‘Midnight Surprises’ sales campaign starts: Get gift cards, gold coins on Figo, Endeavour

If you are wondering what these gifts are then they include the likes of the Apple iPhone 11, iPad, microwave ovens, dish washer, air purifier, smart watches, and branded bicycles.

By:Updated: Dec 03, 2020 4:40 PM

Remember the Ford Midnight Surprise sales campaign? Well, its back for 2020. The year-end sales campaign is on from tomorrow till December 6, 2020. Customers booking a Ford car during this campaign stand to get assured gifts from smartphones, LED TVs and gold coins. There are also gift cards worth Rs 25,000 that are part of the assured brigade. All participating Ford dealerships will remain open at midnight during this sales campaign. If one isn’t comfortable going to the Ford dealership, he/she can book the car online from the company’s website and get the same benefits. If car deliveries are made during December 2020, the customers stand to qualify for bumper gifts up to Rs five lakh. Ford India in their communication says that customers stand to get more gifts as well during this period.

If you are wondering what these gifts are then they include the likes of the Apple iPhone 11, iPad, microwave ovens, dish washer, air purifier, smart watches, and branded bicycles. Every time this Ford campaign is run, dealerships start from 9am and remain open till 12am. Customers are welcome to not only book cars but also test drive them. The offer is on the Ford EcoSport, Figo, Aspire, Endeavour and Freestyle – basically the entire range.

Ford India usually has offers on its cars every month. These include benefits that could be a part of the cash or finance offer. Ford India has tied up with Mahindra Auto. The duo, through their partnership, will be co-developing cars and SUVs. However, it is likely that the latter will be launched first, perhaps in a couple of years. There were also talks of electric vehicle development. The latter is a positive sign as customers can benefit from the expertise of Ford-developed local electric vehicles. It is likely that these will be marketed in a affordable fashion.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tata Nexon EV crosses 2,000 sales milestone: 1,000 electric Nexon SUVs sold in last three months

Tata Nexon EV crosses 2,000 sales milestone: 1,000 electric Nexon SUVs sold in last three months

Renault India announces new offers for the specially-abled: Schemes explained

Renault India announces new offers for the specially-abled: Schemes explained

How Saab and Tech Mahindra plan to prevent over 1.50 lakh road fatalities in India every year

How Saab and Tech Mahindra plan to prevent over 1.50 lakh road fatalities in India every year

Hyundai 'BeTheBetterGuy' road safety campaign kicks off: Safe driving practices in the new normal

Hyundai 'BeTheBetterGuy' road safety campaign kicks off: Safe driving practices in the new normal

AlphaVector launches KTM bicycles in India: Models, prices, retail channel

AlphaVector launches KTM bicycles in India: Models, prices, retail channel

BMW R18-based 'Transcontinental' under development: What to expect from this full-size bagger!

BMW R18-based 'Transcontinental' under development: What to expect from this full-size bagger!

Smart Passive Safety Technologies in Cars - what they are and how they save lives

Smart Passive Safety Technologies in Cars - what they are and how they save lives

Porsche appoints Manolito Vujicic as the new Head for India operations

Porsche appoints Manolito Vujicic as the new Head for India operations

Omega Seiki Rage+ Review, Test Ride: The Silent Transporter screams a few niggles!

Omega Seiki Rage+ Review, Test Ride: The Silent Transporter screams a few niggles!

Nissan Magnite launched in India: Nexon, Brezza rival prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh

Nissan Magnite launched in India: Nexon, Brezza rival prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh

November two-wheeler sales: TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj report growth with festive season sales push

November two-wheeler sales: TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj report growth with festive season sales push

Nissan Magnite India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Nissan Magnite India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

November 2020 bike sales: Royal Enfield sells 63,782 cruisers, Meteor 350 new contributor!

November 2020 bike sales: Royal Enfield sells 63,782 cruisers, Meteor 350 new contributor!

November 2020 two-wheeler sales: Activa, Shine help Honda achieve 11 percent growth

November 2020 two-wheeler sales: Activa, Shine help Honda achieve 11 percent growth

November 2020 Car Sales: Mahindra passenger vehicle sales up by 28%, records 4% overall growth

November 2020 Car Sales: Mahindra passenger vehicle sales up by 28%, records 4% overall growth

November 2020 car sales: Honda sells 9,990 units driven by new City, Amaze

November 2020 car sales: Honda sells 9,990 units driven by new City, Amaze

Nissan Magnite launch tomorrow: Aggressive pricing expected for Brezza, Nexon rival

Nissan Magnite launch tomorrow: Aggressive pricing expected for Brezza, Nexon rival

Hyundai records highest-ever domestic sales: New i20 helps push festive momentum

Hyundai records highest-ever domestic sales: New i20 helps push festive momentum

November 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki shows positive growth with 1,44,219 units sold

November 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki shows positive growth with 1,44,219 units sold

Kia Motors reports 50% sales growth in November: Sonet best-selling compact SUV again

Kia Motors reports 50% sales growth in November: Sonet best-selling compact SUV again