Ford ‘Midnight Surprises’ sales campaign starts: Get gift cards, gold coins on Figo, Endeavour

Remember the Ford Midnight Surprise sales campaign? Well, its back for 2020. The year-end sales campaign is on from tomorrow till December 6, 2020. Customers booking a Ford car during this campaign stand to get assured gifts from smartphones, LED TVs and gold coins. There are also gift cards worth Rs 25,000 that are part of the assured brigade. All participating Ford dealerships will remain open at midnight during this sales campaign. If one isn’t comfortable going to the Ford dealership, he/she can book the car online from the company’s website and get the same benefits. If car deliveries are made during December 2020, the customers stand to qualify for bumper gifts up to Rs five lakh. Ford India in their communication says that customers stand to get more gifts as well during this period.

If you are wondering what these gifts are then they include the likes of the Apple iPhone 11, iPad, microwave ovens, dish washer, air purifier, smart watches, and branded bicycles. Every time this Ford campaign is run, dealerships start from 9am and remain open till 12am. Customers are welcome to not only book cars but also test drive them. The offer is on the Ford EcoSport, Figo, Aspire, Endeavour and Freestyle – basically the entire range.

Ford India usually has offers on its cars every month. These include benefits that could be a part of the cash or finance offer. Ford India has tied up with Mahindra Auto. The duo, through their partnership, will be co-developing cars and SUVs. However, it is likely that the latter will be launched first, perhaps in a couple of years. There were also talks of electric vehicle development. The latter is a positive sign as customers can benefit from the expertise of Ford-developed local electric vehicles. It is likely that these will be marketed in a affordable fashion.

