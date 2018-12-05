Ford ‘Midnight Surprise’ 2018 edition: Ford Figo & prizes worth Rs 11 crore on offer

Ford India's 'Midnight Surprise' is back for its 2018 edition! Book a Ford car between 7-9 December this year to stand a chance to win prizes worth Rs 11 crore. All customers booking a Ford car during the three-day period will get a scratch card, entitling them for assured gifts on the delivery of their cars within this month. The gift on bookings made during Midnight Surprise includes LED TVs, washing machines, home theatre systems, microwave ovens to latest generation iPad, iPhone X, gold gift voucher worth Rs. 100,000 and holiday vouchers including a seven-day, six-night trip to Paris.

Customers booking a Ford car during Midnight Surprise also qualify for a lucky draw with Ford Figo as its bumper prize. Ford dealerships will remain open from 9 am until midnight for Midnight Surprise.

The offer will be valid on Ford’s entire product portfolio comprising Ford Figo, new Ford Aspire, Ford Freestyle, Ford EcoSport, and Ford Endeavour. Customers who take deliveries of their Ford cars in December will automatically qualify for a lucky draw with a brand new Ford Figo as the bumper prize. Winner of the bumper prize will be announced on 22 January 2019.

"Buying a Ford vehicle is always special, thanks to the value, features, and safety on offer in each of them,” said Vinay Raina, executive director – Marketing, Sales and Service at Ford India. “With the Midnight Surprise, we have made owning a Ford vehicle even more rewarding and look forward to welcoming many new members to the Ford family.”

Next-gen Ford cars in India to get Mahindra petrol engines: All about Mahindra-Ford partnership

Ford India signed an agreement with Mahindra Group under which Mahindra will supply BSVI compliant petrol engines to Ford. Besides this, the two companies will also work on connected vehicle solutions that will be used for both Mahindra and Ford vehicles.

Building on their intent to co-develop a suite of connected car solutions, Mahindra and Ford also announced joint development of a telematics control unit. The two companies first announced their strategic alliance in September 2017, and followed up with five Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) in March 2018. Click the link above to read all about it the agreement.