Ford India’s new FordPass connectivity is free! Key benefits explained

Ford has announced the mobility and connectivity solution FordPass for its customers in India. The company said in a press statement that FordPass – the one-stop smartphone app meeting diverse ownership needs will make Ford the only brand in India to offer connectivity as a standard feature across all its cars. FordPass and its associated connected services will be offered to all Ford owners without any additional cost. The company said that starting with the 2020 Ford EcoSport, all BS6 Ford vehicles will come with a factory-fitted, cloud-connected device that will communicate with vehicle owners in real-time via the dedicated FordPass smartphone application. The said cloud-connected device will work on a 4G data connection that will be paid for by Ford for unlimited use for three-years from the date of purchase of their vehicle.

With the said feature, Ford owners with connected vehicles will be able to do multiple vehicle operations like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking a vehicle remotely, via the FordPass app. In order to be specific, the FordPass smartphone application is categorized into four broad sections namely Accounts, Move, Find and Guide. After downloading the FordPassTM application, customers will be required to create an account first and add their respective Ford cars. The registration and login procedures require users to share basic information for two-factor authentication.

Moreover, customers with multiple Ford cars will be able to pair all their vehicles to their registered account. FordPass application will use the cloud-connected device in a Ford car to access and provide real-time vehicle information to the owners. The said information exchange will enable Ford owners to stay connected, monitor and control their vehicle via the FordPass smartphone application.

With the FordPass app, owners will be able to perform several critical tasks and access key vehicle statistics like Remotely start, stop, lock or unlock their vehicle, check vehicle health, know remaining fuel levels & distance to empty, check the levels of oils, monitor tyre pressure, know the odometer reading, check availability of parts their costs and also locate their vehicle via FordPass app.

FordPass applications also shows the nearby fuel stations, to points of interest and locating Ford dealers.Moreover, from the Guides home screen on the app, users can choose to search a knowledge base of self-help articles, call or email a Ford Guide or call for roadside assistance. The company says that existing Ford owners too will be able to use FordPass app to locate dealers, find directions, access service history at the touch of a button. The application is now available for download on both Google Play Store and App Store for Android and iOS users respectively.