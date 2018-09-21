Ford India’s ‘Happy Schools’ initiative launched in Gurugram/NCR: How it will benefit over 1,000 children

Ford India has recently announced the expansion of its ‘Happy Schools’ initiative in Gurgaon/NCR. The initiative focusses on bridging the gaps with the introduction of a unique art-based-curriculum. The Happy Schools program in Gurgaon/NCR will cover 10 Government and Aided primary schools in the first phase that will benefit more than 1000 children. With the Happy Schools, Ford says that it is improving access to holistic education by addressing gaps in infrastructure, academic support, health and nutrition. Under the initiative, Ford has partnered with multiple NGOs to collectively conceptualize and design social interventions that address identified gaps specific to each school. Ford's first announced its Happy Schools initiative at the Jaipur Literature Festival in 2014 and the program in India covers 40 schools in Chennai and Sanand. During the inauguration of the program in Gurgaon/NCR, volunteers from the company created mural paintings to create awareness about Road Safety among children and distributed learning kits for each class.

In the case of Gurgaon/NCR chapter, Ford will partner Nalandaway, an NGO that is known for using visual and performing arts to help children be creative and express through Arts. With a special Arts in Education curriculum, the implementation in Gurgaon/NCR will involve training teachers to integrate fine arts, music, drama and theatre exercises in day-to-day learning.

Commenting on the Happy Schools initiative, Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India said that at the heart of Ford’s commitment to India lie people and communities and with an unwavering commitment to India and its people, the company's social initiatives are truly a reflection of its ‘Go Further’ journey that continues to grow from strength to strength every year.

