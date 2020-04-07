Ford India extends free 24×7 roadside assistance to all its cars

Customers also get a price surge protection till April 30, technical support through email, and extended warranty.

Ford India has extended a helping hand to its customers who are inconvenienced due to the ongoing pandemic. The Covid-19 lockdown means customers have to stay inside their homes and many might be also worried about the warranty lapse or perhaps emergency help for their vehicles. Ford India has now said that they will provide 24×7 roadside assistance to all their cars, irrespective of the age of the vehicle. It is also not withstanding whether the owner purchased RSA or not. Moreover, it is free and the customers can contact Ford on 1800-103-7400 for help.

If a Ford car warranty expires between March 15 – May 30, 2020, the affected customer will get his warranty extended. The extension will be till June 30, 2020. Even those planning to buy extended warranty can do so till June 30. The same date is applicable for those looking at availing their vehicle’s free or even scheduled service and may have missed the appointment due to the lockdown. Ford confirms that this will not impact the vehicle’s extended or regular warranty.

Should a customer or prospect have a query about their Ford vehicle, the company’s round the clock customer care will respond via email, Twitter or SMS. Complete price protection is also being promised for those who plan to or have already booked a vehicle, till April 30. This means no price surges will be applicable if a booking was made before the lockdown.

Like other facilities, Ford has also shut it’s Sanand and Chennai plants. However these plants, instead of making cars, are now churning out face shields. This protective face shield is designed and developed by Ford engineers. It will be given to medical professionals – doctors, paramedics, sanitary workers & emergency staff – the frontline warriors. Ford employees are also being encouraged to donate to the less privileged.

“Health and safety of our workforce, customers & communities is our highest priority. From knowledge to resources, we are deploying everything in our means to help fight this pandemic,” said Vinay Raina, executive director marketing, sales & service at Ford India.

