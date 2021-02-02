Ford, Google partner for connected car tech: Ford cars to get Android OS starting 2023

As part of this new, six-year partnership, beginning in 2023, future Ford and Lincoln vehicles across segments will be powered by Android, with Google apps and services built-in.

By:February 2, 2021 4:12 PM
Ford Google Partnership

Ford and Google today announced a partnership to expand Ford’s connected vehicle experience. Ford has also named Google Cloud its preferred cloud provider to leverage Google’s expertise in data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). As part of this new, six-year partnership, beginning in 2023, future Ford and Lincoln vehicles across segments will be powered by Android, with Google apps and services built-in.

Ford and Google are establishing a new collaborative group called Team Upshift. This may include projects ranging from developing new retail experiences when buying a vehicle, creating new ownership offers based on data, and more.

With Google Cloud, Ford plans to:

– Further improve customer experiences for customers with differentiated technology and personalized services.

– Accelerate modernization of product development, manufacturing and supply chain management, including exploration of using vision AI for manufacturing employee training and even more reliable plant equipment performance.

– Fast track the implementation of data-driven business models resulting in customers receiving real-time notices such as maintenance requests or trade-in alerts.

Also read: Mahindra-Ford joint venture called off due to these reasons

“As Ford continues the most profound transformation in our history with electrification, connectivity and self-driving, Google and Ford coming together establishes an innovation powerhouse truly able to deliver a superior experience for our customers and modernize our business,” said Jim Farley, President and CEO of Ford.

Ford and Google, with a shared vision, aim to refine connected vehicle experiences built to minimize driver distraction and keep customers at the forefront of technology with over-the-air updates. Beginning in 2023, Ford and Lincoln customers globally will benefit from Android operating system and with Google apps and services built-in.

