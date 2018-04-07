Ford Freestyle Top Accessories: An engine shield, racing stripe & more on offer!

Ford’s new Freestyle crossover is approaching launch date, and if it was a buzz that Ford India was looking to create they have got it going. They’ve introduced the Freestyle on the lines of a compact ute and with the Ecosport's 1.2-litre engine in a 96 hp state of tune and some purpose-built features, Ford’s CUV looks like it’s got the formula right. But if that’s not enough Ford will also be selling an interesting list of accessories that include ten different optional exterior accessories and about six cabin accessories with the new Freestyle CUV.

If the paint scheme isn’t doing enough for you, Ford will sell you one of two option styling decals, one is a roof wrap and the other is a very Ford (but still very cool) racing stripe that runs down the centre of your car.

There’s also a roof-mountable Shark Fin and rear spoiler, for aero, but mostly for that added touch of cool.

What’s interesting is the fact, Ford has also offered the Alloys as a standard option for any model that doesn’t already have alloy wheels.

Now an Engine Undershield or a sump guard is what sets the Freestyle apart, considering that no other manufacturer offers it as company fitted accessory in this segment in this segment

Ford will also sell you the Automatic headlamp feature from the Titanium+ as an optional extra if you are interested. Optional slimline weather shield for all four windows made from dark-tinted rigid plastic that deflect heat waves or rain while driving with the windows down.

Building on the Crossover Image, Ford also offers the option of adding crossbars for the roof rails which can take weight up to 50 Kg.

Ford also offers a single piece polyester car cover to protect the car in case your parking happens to be on the street.

There are also optional smart ambient lighting for the interior

All the variants from Trend and above get a rearview camera as standard, customers opting for the base model Ambiente can opt for the optional rear view parking camera.