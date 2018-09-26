Ford Freestyle prices hiked across range: How much more this fun-to-drive hatch will cost now

Ford Freestyle prices now start at Rs 5.23 lakh.Ford India launched the Freestyle in the country in April this year at a starting price of Rs 5.09 lakh (ex-showroom). While the introductory prices were very lucrative, Ford Freestyle now has a revised price list but the maximum increase is that of Rs 19,000. Ford Freestyle comes in four variants each with petrol and diesel engine options - Ambiente, Trend, Titanium and Titanium+. The range now starts at Rs 5.23 lakh, instead of Rs 5.09 lakh.

Ford Freestyle is based on Ford Figo and the crossover hatch sports elements that differentiate from the standard Figo. It gets a new bonnet, grille, skid plate, alloys and blacked-out headlamps. Other changes include metallic roof rails, extra body cladding and Ford Freestyle rides on bigger and wider 185/60 R15 wheels.

What adds to Ford Freestyle's utility vehicle stance is the 15mm of additional ground clearance. There is also a difference in steering and suspension set up, compared to Figo hatchback that offers more of a comfortable ride quality.

Variant-wise price list of Ford Freestyle:

Petrol Revised price Difference Ambiente Rs 5.23 lakh Rs 14,000 Trend Rs 6.09 lakh Rs 10,000 Titanium Rs 6.58 lakh Rs 19,000 Titanium+ Rs 7.03 lakh Rs 9,000 Diesel Ambiente Rs 6.18 lakh Rs 9,000 Trend Rs 6.99 lakh No Change Titanium Rs 7.48 lakh Rs 13,000 Titanium+ Rs 7.89lakh No Change

Ford Freestyle is powered by a new three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated Dragon series of petrol engines that made its debut on the new Ford EcoSport last year. The new Freestyle is mounted with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 96 hp at 6,500 rpm and 120 Nm at 4,250 rpm and has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 19 kpl.

When it comes to the diesel option, Ford Freestyle comes with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 99 hp. While the petrol variant has a 42-litre fuel tank, the diesel trim has a 40-litre one.

Ford Freestyle is available in six colour options - Smoke Grey, Moondust Silver, White Gold, Oxford White and Absolute Black. A roof wrap and body strip are also on offer as accessories. The Freestyle competes with the likes of Hyundai i20 Active and Honda WR-V.