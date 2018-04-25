Ford Freestyle launching tomorrow in India: Figo-based cross hatch expected to be priced close to Rs 6 lakh

The new Ford Freestyle is set to be launched in India tomorrow. The Freestyle is the company's first cross hatch and its bookings have already commenced across dealerships in India at a token amount of Rs 11,000. The Ford Freestyle comes based on the Figo but gets a beefed up appearance due to which it looks significantly muscular than the latter. The front grille of the new Ford Freestyle offers it a sportier look. The new Ford Freestyle gets power from a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 95 bhp and 120 Nm. Besides, there is also a 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer that sheds out a maximum power output of 99 bhp along with a peak torque of 215 Nm. Both the engines come mated to a five-speed manual transmission system.

Watch our Ford Freestyle video review here:

The cabin of the new Ford Freestyle gets the company's SYNC3 infotainment system that comes coupled to a 6.5-inch touchscreen. The system supports both, Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The Ford Freestyle will be offered with six airbags and features like ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and EBD (Electronic Brake-force distribution) are also on offer. The Ford Freestyle has 15mm more ground clearance than the Figo that offers it better off-road capabilities.

The Ford Freestyle will lock its horns against the likes of the Hyundai i20 Active and the Toyota Etios Cross. The company had put the Ford Freestyle on online sale on Amazon India website and it was limited to 100 units only. The vehicle will be available for sale in six colour options that go by the names Absolute Black, Oxford White, Smoke Grey, Moondust Silver, White Gold and Canyon Ridge. The Freestyle is expected to be launched at a starting price of close to Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). More details to be revealed tomorrow so stay tuned with us!