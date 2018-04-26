Ford Freestyle launched in India: Price, variants, engine, features, colours

Ford India's latest offering in the Indian passenger car market, Ford Freestyle has been launched. While all the specs and details were known of the new compact utility vehicle, Ford today put a price tag on its Hyundai i20 Active and Honda WR-V rival. Ford Freestyle, based on Ford Figo, pretty much is by the books when it comes to crossover hatches, but does sport some design elements that help it stand out, such as a new bonnet, grille, skid plate, alloys and blacked-out headlamps. Other changes on the outside when compared to the standard Ford Figo are the addition of metallic roof rails, extra body cladding and Ford Freestyle rides on bigger and wider 185/60 R15 wheels.

Adding to Ford Freestyle's 'utility vehicle' stance is the additional 15 mm of ground clearance. It also has a different set up for steering and suspension, in comparison to the Figo hatchback, that allows better control at low speeds and a more comfortable ride quality.

Ford Freestyle is powered by a new three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated Dragon series of petrol engines that made its debut on the new Ford EcoSport last year. The new Freestyle is mounted with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 96 hp at 6,500 rpm and 120 Nm at 4,250 rpm and has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 19 kpl.

The diesel engine on the Ford Freestyle is also the tried and tested 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine that puts out 99 hp. A five-speed manual is standard on both engine options, though the petrol will get an automatic option in the months to come. The petrol Freestyle comes with a 42-litre fuel tank while the diesel Freestyle has a 40-litre one.

Ford Freestyle prices start at Rs 5.09 lakh for the base trim and Rs 7.89 lakh for the top variant. It is available in six colour choices - Smoke Grey, Moondust Silver, White Gold, Oxford White and Absolute Black. A roof wrap and body strip are also on offer, as accessories.

Variant wise prices:

Ford Freestyle petrol: Ambiente - Rs 5.09 lakh, Trend - Rs 5.99 lakh, Titanium - Rs 6,39 lakh and Titanium+ - Rs 6.94 lakh

Ford Freestyle diesel: Ambiente - Rs 6.09 lakh, Trend - Rs 6.99 lakh, Titanium - Rs 7.35 lakh and Titanium+ - Rs 7.89 lakh

Ford Freestyle comes in four variants on each engine option - Ambiente, Trend, Titanium and Titanium+. Even the base variant gets a safety kit like ABS with EBD, dual-front airbags, three-point rear seat belts, reverse parking sensors and rear fog lamps.

For Freestyle Trend variant comes with a rear-view camera and front & rear fog lamps, while the range-topping Titanium adds further on the list with Hill-start Assist, ESP and traction control, which put together acts as an Active Rollover Prevention. The Titanium+ trim also gets four more airbags and an emergency assist system.

More features included as standard on the base Ambiente variant of the Ford Freestyle include folding rear seats, power windows in the front (with a driver’s side auto-down function), a 12V socket, keyless entry, a day/night rear-view mirror and adjustable front seat headrests. The Trend gets all four power windows, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, navigation and steering-mounted audio controls and a tachometer with a gear shift indicator and a boot light.