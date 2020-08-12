Ford Freestyle Flair edition launched: Price, spes, features listed

The Ford Freestyle Flair model gets new graphics and is marginally expensive than the Titanium+ variant on which it is based on. It is available in both petrol as well as diesel versions.

Aug 12, 2020

Ford India has launched the Freestyle Flair edition. The Flair nameplate isn’t new to the Indian market or Ford as the company used to sell the Ikon sedan with this moniker. The Ford Freestyle Flair will not be a limited edition but like the Blu in the Aspire/Figo, will be a regular variant. Ford says that the Rs 7.69 lakh for the petrol and Rs 8.79 lakh for the diesel Flair variants is introductory. The Flair is based on the Titanium+ variant and costs Rs 30,000 more. Ford recently revised prices of all its offerings. One can now book the Freestyle Flair at dealerships or online. This car has been introduced just in time for the festive season as during this period, customers tend to go for new products.

The new Ford Freestyle Flair brings with it black and red graphics on the doors, black alloys, red roof rails, black roof and the Flair badge. The ORVMs too are coloured in the red and black theme.  Ford projects the Freestyle as an SUV and hence the car also gets black and grey seats with red accents on the doors. The Flair badging can also be noticed on the seats. Since the car is based on the top variant, it comes with all the bells and whistles. This includes the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with embedded navigation, automatic wipers/headlights, auto AC and reverse parking camera. There are six airbags on offer as well.

The Ford Freestyle Flair is powered by a 1.2-litre 96hp/119Nm petrol engine as well as a 100hp/215Nm, 1.5-litre diesel. Both the engines can only be availed with a 5-speed manual transmission. Ford customers will also get the JioSaavn music subscription for free for a year if they buy any Freestyle variant before Feb 2021. Exclusive Ford Freestyle playlists will also be available.

