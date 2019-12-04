Ford announces finance scheme, warranty for specially-abled customers on World Disability Day

Ford Motor Company India has announced new schemes and services for its specially-abled customers on the occasion of World Disability Day marked on 3rd December. The first-of-its-kind initiative includes finance schemes, assistance in documentation and government incentives to support Ford car owners with special physical needs.
The additional warranty has been announced for Ford vehicles retrofitted with Regional Transport Office (RTO) approved driver assistance kits and owned by specially-abled customers.
“At Ford, we’re committed to having a positive impact on the world, while continuing to build a successful business,” said Vinay Raina, Executive Director – Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford India. “With our announcement today, we look to not help but empower differently-abled people to get behind the wheel of their favourite Ford without worrying about the warranty or the cost of service,” he added.
Driver assistance kits are a necessity for customers with special needs. Apart from the goodwill gesture on vehicles with special kits, a host of additional benefits offered on the purchase will include – special interest rates on auto loans, assistance in documentation and securing excise tax waiver as well as insurance concession from relevant authorities.
Ford has rolled out several initiatives for its customers like Service Price Calculator that allows them to know their car’s service and parts cost even before walking into the dealership. All Ford cars offer a class-leading warranty, including a first-in-class five-year or 100,000 km warranty on Ford Figo and Ford Aspire.
