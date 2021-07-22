Ford Figo vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift automatic: Specs, price, features compared

The biggest shocker comes in the price, warranty and service aspect wherein one will assume that the Ford might have to bow in front of the Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki.

Ford, as we have said before, is late to this party. However, Ford seems to have pretty much stacked up all the goodies it could into the Figo automatic. Not only is the safety dragnet with the Ford higher but it also has a superior torque converter gearbox whereas the Swift as well as the Nios only have AMTs. Not only this but the Ford is also the most powerful in this comparison. Is it a one-sided affair then or is there more to it than meets the eye? Check out in this extensive specification comparison between the Ford Figo automatic, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios AMT and the Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT. Let’s cut to the chase and explore each aspect before you, the buyer, makes an informed choice.

Specs

On the spec sheet, the Figo is the most powerful, making 96hp/119Nm from its 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 3-cylinder heart. The Figo’s 6-speed automatic also has a sport mode and at the same time, one can manually row their gears using the selector. The claimed mileage of the Ford Figo AT is 16kmpl. Compared to this, the Maruti Suzuki Swift petrol comes with a tried and tested 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine that is not only smooth in operation but also makes 88hp of power and 113Nm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed AMT and the Swift in this avatar claims a mileage of 23.7kmpl. If you look at the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, then it makes 83hp/114Nm. This 4-cylinder engine along with the 5-speed AMT lays claim to a mileage of 20.7kmpl.

Car Engine Claimed mileage Transmission Ford Figo petrol AT .1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, 96hp/119Nm 16kmpl 6-speed torque converter Maruti Swift petrol AT 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, 88hp/113Nm 23.7kmpl 5-speed AMT Hyundai i10 Nios petrol AT 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, 83hp/114Nm 20.7kmpl 5-speed AMT

It is clear from the spec table that the Swift is the one to go for if mileage is a big concern for the buyer. It is also the only car here that comes with idle start-stop technology. However, for sheer performance, the Figo looks the best.

Features

A battle is never won based just on the engine. What makes the vehicle endearing to the buyer is the comfort factor as well as usable features. In this, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios surges ahead with a superior list of features. An 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, semi-digital instrument console, rear AC vents, and projector headlights/foglamps. As for the Maruti Swift, it has got a partially digital instrument console, automatic AC, electric ORVMs, cruise control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen system and LED headlamps. As for the Figo automatic, it gets embedded navigation, and connected vehicle technology through FordPass. Where the Figo excels is by offering six airbags, ESP, traction control and hill-hold assist.

This being said, the Ford just doesn’t seem to offer enough features to the customer while the Maruti Suzuki offering desperately needs a better cabin to match that of the i10 Nios.

Price, warranty and service costs

The Swift with the virtue of being a Maruti should benefit highly on two parameters – price as well as aftersales. The Swift AMT range begins from Rs 7.01 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.42 lakh, ex-Delhi. As for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, the range begins from Rs 6.62 lakh and up to Rs 7.86 lakh, ex-Delhi. As we can see, the Maruti has been left behind by the Hyundai already on the pricing front. As for the Figo, it starts from Rs 7.75 lakh and has only one more variant that comes in at Rs 8.20 lakh, sitting bang in the middle of the i10 and the Swift. The Ford also promises lower service costs and a three-year warranty. With the Nios, one can select the warranty they want based on their running and the highest is for five years.

Car Price (ex-Delhi) Ford Figo petrol AT Rs 7.75 lakh – Rs 8.20 lakh Maruti Swift petrol AT Rs 7.01 lakh – Rs 8.42 lakh Hyundai i10 Nios petrol AT Rs 6.62 lakh – Rs 7.86 lakh

In this aspect, our choice will be either the Ford or the Hyundai though the Swift deserves a chance as Maruti spare parts as well as service centre reach are definitely an advantage for the buyer.

In a nutshell, the Ford seems slightly more spacious as it has a 2,490mm wheelbase compared to the 2,450mm of the other two. However, the lack of creature comforts may put off many buyers and the Figo looks old in comparison to the Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki. The Swift though isn’t the champion, at least on paper with a higher price tag as well as lower two year or 40,000km warranty. It is the Nios that comes out as an all-rounder, especially with that higher feature list and lower acquisition cost.

