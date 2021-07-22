Ford Figo 6-speed petrol automatic launched: Priced this much more than manual

The torque converter in the Figo auto also gets a SelectShift as well as Sports mode, wherein the former allows one to manually row gears.

Ford India has launched the Figo automatic in the market. The Ford Figo automatic is priced at Rs 7.75 lakh for the Titanium and Rs 8.20 lakh for the Titanium+ versions, ex-showroom. This price make its Rs 93,000 more than the corresponding manual. Ford has opted to give the automatic with its 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is good for making 96hp of power and 119Nm of torque. This has been carried over from the manual version, exception being the rated fuel efficiency is slightly lower than the former at 16kmpl. Ford has opened bookings for the Figo auto at all its authorised dealerships and the car is available in five colours – Diamond White, Ruby Red, Moondust Silver, Smoke Grey and White Gold. The Figo auto also holds the distinction of having six ratios in the gearbox as compared to the 5-speed AMTs of the competition.

Speaking of competition, it is in the form of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios as well as the Maruti Suzuki Swift. The torque converter in the Figo auto also gets a SelectShift as well as Sports mode. Through the former, one can manually row the gears with a selector on the gear stalk. Ford also offers automatic headlamps, new alloy wheels, wipers, and a 7-inch touchscreen with the Figo automatic variants. Apart from that, there are six airbags, a traction control system, electronic stability control and hill launch assist on offer. ABS with EBD is standard too. Warranty wise, the Figo automatic comes with a 3-year or 100,000km coverage.

Ford is also gung-ho about the service costs of the hatchback. In fact, the company states that apart from regular wear and tear parts, at its one lakh kilometres service, the cost of servicing the car will come to only Rs 4,097. That’s commendable and given the fact that the other competitors expect customers to service their cars every 5,000km, the Figo needs a look at the 10,000km mark.

