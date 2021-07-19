Ford Figo automatic launch on July 22: i10 Nios rival’s expected price, features

By:Updated: Jul 19, 2021 5:03 PM
Image used for representation

Ford India, as was in the news for some time, might have it in the rough. This though is not coming in the way of the launch of the new Figo automatic. The Ford Figo automatic, which was supposed to be launched last year, now has a fresh launch date. On July 22, 2021, Ford India will open sales of the Figo automatic hatchback as well as announce prices. We will be driving the car soon and will have a full review report up here. In the meanwhile, here are the few details that we have and you can chew upon until the date. The Ford Figo automatic will rival the likes of the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno as well as the top versions of the Hyundai Grand i20 Nios and the Maruti Swift. It will likely come with a 6-speed torque converter, the same as the BS4 version. However, while the BS4 unit gearbox was paired with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, this time the choice will be the 1.2-litre unit.

Also Read Ford Figo Freestyle Flair review

This 1.2-litre petrol engine is already present in the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle and makes 96hp of power and 119Nm. While the engine is decently refined and free-revving, it suffered from a poor low-end pull. With the incoming of an automatic gearbox, it will but be natural that this will be masked to a great extent thereby making the Figo appealing to a wider audience. Ford will likely offer the Figo automatic with the Titanium as well as Blu versions. As it is, the variant parity with the Figo is quite low, with five versions in all in the petrol as well as diesel being the choice for customers.

Feature-wise, the automatic variants might come with hill-hold assist feature aside from what is on offer currently with the manual. There will also be a gear indicator, should one opt to manually row the gears with the automatic. Expect a claimed mileage of around 16kmpl from the Figo automatic and a price tag north of Rs 7.5 lakh, ex-showroom.

