Ford Evos with 27-inch touchscreen infotainment unveiled: To rival Citroen C5X

The Ford Evos is supposed to be a China-specific model but from what we hear, it could also be part of the European as well as North American fleet.

At the Auto Shanghai, many new as well as interesting models have come to the fore. There was the Audi A6 e-tron which we spoke about last night and now there is the Ford Evos. The Ford Evos is based on an all-new platform and looks identical to a car we discussed about a week ago – Citroen C5X. Not only this, the Ford Evos was developed in a major fashion by the design as well as R&D team at China. This is supposed to be a China-specific model but from what we hear, it could also be part of the European as well as North American fleet. There are design cues on this station wagon-like car from the Ford Equator. One can notice the sharp LED headlamps, the long bonnet as well as a slanting roofline. The door handles are flush-fitting units too. Like the way most companies have these days, Ford too has revealed what it calls as the First Edition of the Evos. This version will have more features than the regular ones and will be a limited edition as well.

One can notice the fully black 19-inch alloy wheels on this car. There are connected tail lights as well. The car’s instrument console as well as the infotainment system are joined and this contributes helps in a big fashion wherein even the passengers seated at the rear can have a look at which song is playing or the navigation. There is artificial intelligence dialed in that brings in a virtual assistant that helps with voice commands. The car, as the company says, will be sold with a hybrid engine. However, no details have been revealed about this powerplant.

Is the Ford Evos coming to India? As much as there are chances of the Citroen C5X coming here, the Evos will be a distant thought.

