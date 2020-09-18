Ford Endeavour Sport teased: Toyota Fortuner rival set to launch soon

Ford India introduced the 2020 Endeavour - with a new 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine & world’s first 10 Speed-Automatic Transmission – at an introductory price starting from Rs 29.55 lakh in February.

Ford Endeavour is set to be added with a new trim option with distinctive cosmetic changes to the exterior. The teasers of the upcoming Ford Endeavour Sport suggest it will boast an all-black theme. Expected to launch in the coming days, the Endeavour Sport will rival the Toyota Fortuner TRD and Mahindra Alturas G4, and then later on the MG Gloster as well when it is launched.

Ford has confirmed via Twitter that the SUV is in fact coming soon. “Get ready to check things off your bucket list & meet your ‘perfect’ partner for every challenge, every terrain, every journey & every milestone,” Ford wrote in the tweet.

Ford Endeavour Sport is not likely to get any mechanical changes which means it will be powered by the BS6 2.0-litre turbo-diesel EcoBlue engine that makes 170 hp and 420 Nm of torque and is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Get ready to check things off your bucket list & meet your ‘perfect’ partner for every challenge, every terrain, every journey & every milestone. #NewEndeavourSport #MeetTheOtherSideOfYou #BlackIsBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ojSK9A1cA5 — Ford India (@FordIndia) September 17, 2020

The notable differences between a standard Endeavour and the Sport trim will be the black accents on the exterior in place of the chrome or silver finished ones on the standard car, for example on the front and rear skid plate, ORVM, side-step, fender vents, etc. The all-black theme treatment is expected to be restricted only to the outside on the SUV and the interior is likely to be the same as the one in the standard Endeavour.

Ford Endeavour retails in rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configuration with three versions on offer – Titanium 4×2 AT, Titanium+ 4×2 AT and Titanium+ 4×4 AT. The prices range from Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 34.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

