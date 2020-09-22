Ford Endeavour Sport launched: Specs, price, features of Toyota Fortuner TRD rival revealed

The engine is a 2.0-litre turbodiesel that makes 168hp of power and 420Nm torque. This engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox and the claimed mileage is 12.4kmpl.

Bringing in “sporty” variants of existing carlines is something manufacturers often do to enhance sales or up the buzz during festive seasons. We saw Toyota do it with the Fortuner TRD variant few weeks ago. Now, Ford India has joined the ranks with a new Endeavour Sport variant. The Ford Endeavour Sport edition price in India is Rs 35.10 lakh, ex-showroom. Ford offers the Endeavour Sport in three colours – Diamond White, Diffused Silver, Absolute Black. The car comes with a three year or one lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier warranty. The Sport is based on the top-spec Titanium+ 4×4 AT and its asking price is Rs 65,000 more than the latter. Bookings have started today at all dealerships or online. Changes are purely cosmetic as the Endeavour received a recent overhaul with a new powertrain. This Sport version continues along with the regular variants and isn’t a limited edition model.

The Ford Endeavour Sport features smoked black LED headlamps, ebony black ORVMs, grille, and dark inserts on the side-steps. On the doors as well as boot, one will find the Sport stickers. If you haven’t noticed the alloys, they are again done in a nice dark black theme. Inside, there aren’t many changes and you still get the big touchscreen infotainment system, as well as the beige upholstery. The car is still a seven-seater and gets all-wheel drive.

The engine is a 2.0-litre turbodiesel that makes 168hp of power and 420Nm torque. This engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox and the claimed mileage is 12.4kmpl. There are different drive modes on offer with the new Endeavour. With the Endeavour Sport, Ford offers seven airbags. There is also the Ford Pass app connect that lets one remote start the car or even check fuel level without getting into the SUV.

