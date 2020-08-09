Ford Endeavour prices hiked: Toyota Fortuner rival costlier by this much

The Ford Endeavour BS6 was due to get a price hike in May but this decision was put off due to the pandemic and now the SUV is costlier by around Rs 1.2 lakh.

By:Updated: Aug 09, 2020 2:22 PM

Ford India had introduced the Endeavour in its BS6 form earlier this year. This burly SUV got a few additional features as well as a new diesel motor. The new Ford Endeavour BS6 now has got a price hike. While the earlier prices ranged between Rs 29.55 lakh – Rs 33.25 lakh, the new price is in the bracket of Rs 29.99 lakh – Rs 34.45 lakh. It can be seen that the lower variant gets Rs 44,000 price increase while the top trim has a Rs 1.20 lakh hike. While there is no specific reason on the price increase, it is apparent that Ford had said that the prices of the Endeavour will go up by Rs 70,000 from May. It now seems that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Ford to increase the price more than what was earlier declared. The rising input costs too could have contributed to this.

The new Ford Endeavour diesel comes with a 2.0-litre engine. This motor is good for 168hp of power at 3,500rpm while the torque rating is 420Nm at 2,000-2,5000rpm. Ford offers the segment-first 10-speed automatic gearbox. A manual gearbox is no longer offered with the Endeavour BS6. Customers can also avail of a 4×4 system in the top model. The variant spread of the new Endeavour is Titanium, Titanium Plus 4×2 and Titanium Plus 4×4.

Ford India might launch a Kia Seltos competitor soon. This could be in conjunction with Mahindra and Mahindra. Ford has a technical collaboration with the Indian company and it is likely that most of the new products will be jointly developed. At present, Ford India has got the Freestyle, Figo, Aspire, and EcoSport models along with the Endeavour. The Ford Mustang is not BS6 compliant but it is expected that the model could be re-introduced soon. Ford offers a shop-from-home facility for its cars on its website.

