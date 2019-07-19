Ford Endeavour, Freestyle, Aspire, Figo recalled in India: 52,000+ units suspected with faulty wiring, airbags

The Ford Endeavour has been on sale in India since 2003 when the manufacturer introduced the first-generation model. The Endeavour in its third-generation is still in production and offered in India.

Now Ford India has announced that they are recalling every generation of the Endeavour which has been sold in India for issues pertaining to airbags for the older generations while the latest model is being recalled for an inspection.

Ford India issued a voluntary recall or ‘inspection’ for the front airbag inflators on 22,690 units of the older generation models of the Endeavour. These vehicles will range from being manufactured between February 2004 and September 2014. This recall could be linked to the Takata airbag global recall, as globally, the supplier dispatched large inventories of faulty systems to nearly all manufacturers. This led to every vehicle fitted with airbags made by Takata to be recalled and replaced world wide. Although, Ford has not officially mentioned if this particular recall is associated with the same.

Additionally, Ford has also stated that it is recalling around 30,000 units of the current generation of the Endeavour. The models are specifically the ones which were assembled at the manufacturer’s Sanand plant between September 2017 and April 2019. The vehicles are said to have their battery monitoring system (BMS) wiring harnesses installation and replaced if found faulty. Along with the Endeavour, Ford will recall all the units of the Freestyle, New Figo and the New Aspire as well for the same issue. The vehicles included in this recall will range from the units manufactured at the same facility from September 2017 to April 2019. In September 2018, Ford had also issued a recall for the EcoSport sub-compact SUV where 7,249 units of the petrol variant were said to be inspected and updating the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) software.

The manufacturer will be informing individual customers and requesting them to bring their vehicles to the Ford workshop to have the faulty systems checked and replaced.