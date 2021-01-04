Ford EcoSport Titanium trim gets sunroof: Variants’ prices slashed by this much!

Planning to buy the Ford EcoSport? The company has now introduced a new feature on the Titanium trim in the form of the sunroof and has slashed the prices of these variants. All details below!

The new 2021 Ford EcoSport has been launched in India and there is now a revision in terms of the prices as well. The first and the most important update is the Titanium trim is now being offered with a sunroof, which wasn’t the case earlier. The said feature was previously available only on the Titanium+ and S trims. With the addition of the sunroof, while the Ford EcoSport Titanium MT can now be yours for a price of Rs 9.79 lakh, the Titanium diesel will set you back by Rs 9.99 lakh. Now, here comes the most exciting part! The company has also slashed the prices of the EcoSport base models in India. While previously, the entry-level base Ambiente petrol model used to be on sale for a price of Rs 8.19 lakh, it will now set you back by Rs 7.99 lakh.

Moreover, the price of the Ford EcoSport Ambiente diesel variant has also been slashed from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 8.69 lakh. Now, coming to the top-end trim, the Ford EcoSport Sport MT is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 11 lakh while the diesel model now costs Rs 11.49 lakh. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi. Moreover, it has to be noted that the Ford EcoSport is now available in automatic with only the Titanium+ trim. A few months back, the automatic gearbox was introduced on the Titanium trim but the same has now been discontinued.

New variant-wise prices of 2021 Ford EcoSport:

Commenting on the new feature addition, Vinay Raina, Executive Director Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India said that in the tradition of bringing what consumers want and value, the company is happy to bolster the EcoSport line-up and make every variant compelling in terms of features and value. He added that with the new line-up, Ford India has not just addressed the customer feedback on making sunroof and key features more accessible but also left scope to add more unique features in the future.

