Ford EcoSport Titanium trim gets sunroof: Variants’ prices slashed by this much!

Planning to buy the Ford EcoSport? The company has now introduced a new feature on the Titanium trim in the form of the sunroof and has slashed the prices of these variants. All details below!

By:January 4, 2021 3:38 PM

 

The new 2021 Ford EcoSport has been launched in India and there is now a revision in terms of the prices as well. The first and the most important update is the Titanium trim is now being offered with a sunroof, which wasn’t the case earlier. The said feature was previously available only on the Titanium+ and S trims. With the addition of the sunroof, while the Ford EcoSport Titanium MT can now be yours for a price of Rs 9.79 lakh, the Titanium diesel will set you back by Rs 9.99 lakh. Now, here comes the most exciting part! The company has also slashed the prices of the EcoSport base models in India. While previously, the entry-level base Ambiente petrol model used to be on sale for a price of Rs 8.19 lakh, it will now set you back by Rs 7.99 lakh.

Moreover, the price of the Ford EcoSport Ambiente diesel variant has also been slashed from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 8.69 lakh. Now, coming to the top-end trim, the Ford EcoSport Sport MT is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 11 lakh while the diesel model now costs Rs 11.49 lakh. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi. Moreover, it has to be noted that the Ford EcoSport is now available in automatic with only the Titanium+ trim. A few months back, the automatic gearbox was introduced on the Titanium trim but the same has now been discontinued.

New variant-wise prices of 2021 Ford EcoSport:

Commenting on the new feature addition, Vinay Raina, Executive Director Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India said that in the tradition of bringing what consumers want and value, the company is happy to bolster the EcoSport line-up and make every variant compelling in terms of features and value. He added that with the new line-up, Ford India has not just addressed the customer feedback on making sunroof and key features more accessible but also left scope to add more unique features in the future.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

HAREDA to deploy Tata Nexon EVs in Haryana: EESL signs MoU with Haryana Govt on EV adoption

HAREDA to deploy Tata Nexon EVs in Haryana: EESL signs MoU with Haryana Govt on EV adoption

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021: Next-gen Classic 350, Interceptor 350, flagship 650cc cruiser & more!

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021: Next-gen Classic 350, Interceptor 350, flagship 650cc cruiser & more!

2021 MG Hector Facelift arrives at dealerships: Changes explained

2021 MG Hector Facelift arrives at dealerships: Changes explained

Honda launches 'face mask' for car to prevent spread of viruses

Honda launches 'face mask' for car to prevent spread of viruses

Blacksmith Electric back on track: Opens pre-bookings, showcases new B4 scooter

Blacksmith Electric back on track: Opens pre-bookings, showcases new B4 scooter

Nissan Magnite scores 4-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

Nissan Magnite scores 4-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

Bajaj Auto now world's most valuable two-wheeler brand: Crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap mark

Bajaj Auto now world's most valuable two-wheeler brand: Crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap mark

December 2020 car sales: Tata, Kia post highest year-on-year growth

December 2020 car sales: Tata, Kia post highest year-on-year growth

Tesla delivers over 4.99 lakh electric cars in 2020: Just 450 shy of Elon Musk's target

Tesla delivers over 4.99 lakh electric cars in 2020: Just 450 shy of Elon Musk's target

New MG Hector facelift to be launched soon: Tata Harrier rival changes explained

New MG Hector facelift to be launched soon: Tata Harrier rival changes explained

December 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield reports 37% growth, TVS up 20%

December 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield reports 37% growth, TVS up 20%

Mahindra's plans for all-new Scorpio, XUV500 explained: Thar gets 6,500 bookings in December

Mahindra's plans for all-new Scorpio, XUV500 explained: Thar gets 6,500 bookings in December

Aston Martin to return to Formula 1 in March: Team livery to be launched next month

Aston Martin to return to Formula 1 in March: Team livery to be launched next month

Five benefits of Auto LPG as viable alternative fuel: From cleaner emissions to lower costs

Five benefits of Auto LPG as viable alternative fuel: From cleaner emissions to lower costs

Maruti Suzuki registers 20.2% y-o-y growth in December: Hatchback segment grows 18.2%

Maruti Suzuki registers 20.2% y-o-y growth in December: Hatchback segment grows 18.2%

Mahindra-Ford joint venture called off due to these reasons

Mahindra-Ford joint venture called off due to these reasons

2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS comparison review video: Price, specs, features, details

2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS comparison review video: Price, specs, features, details

Bikes in 2020 that impressed us: Triumph Street Triple R, Honda H'ness CB 350 and more

Bikes in 2020 that impressed us: Triumph Street Triple R, Honda H'ness CB 350 and more

MG Motor, Tata Power install superfast EV charging station in Coimbatore: 80% charge in 50 minutes!

MG Motor, Tata Power install superfast EV charging station in Coimbatore: 80% charge in 50 minutes!

Tata Altroz Turbo petrol launch on January 13: Hot hatch bookings open!

Tata Altroz Turbo petrol launch on January 13: Hot hatch bookings open!