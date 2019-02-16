Ford EcoSport Titanium, Titanium+ variants get new instrument cluster: Premium looking, more informative

The two variants of the Ford EcoSport namely Titanium and Titanium+ have been updated with a new instrument cluster. The said unit has been borrowed from the top-of-the-line EcoSport S. It looks like the update has been made silently as no announcement has been made from the company's end so far. The new instrument cluster on the Ford EcoSport Titanium and Titanium+ variants now looks a lot more premium compared to the one that used to come previously. The new unit gets a chrome outlining around the speedometer and tachometer while a 4.2-inch MID (Multi Information Display) unit is also on offer. With that being said, the Titanium and Titanium+ trims have stepped up on desirability than before. On the other hand, the lower variants of the Ford EcoSport continue with the same old instrument cluster.

The Titanium trim of the Ford EcoSport comes with features like satin aluminium roof rails, projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel and a lot more. As far as Titanium+ variant is concerned, the said trim is offered with bigger 17-inch alloy wheels along with rear view camera and paddle shifters. The pricing of the two variants is expected to be unchanged or see a slight revision with the inclusion of new instrumentation. Apart from the adoption of a new instrument cluster, there are no changes on the two trims of the EcoSport.

Ford EcoSport has been one of the key players in the compact SUV territory and has recently got a new rival in the battlefield in the form of Mahindra XUV300. Prices for the new XUV300 start at Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, we will be bringing a comparison review between the Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and other rivals soon, so keep watching this space for more.

Source: Team-BHP