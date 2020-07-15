Ford EcoSport Titanium automatic variant launched: What’s new in this sub-compact SUV

The new Ford EcoSport Titanium AT variant gets the same features as the manual and is priced Rs 90,000 more but is affordable by the Titanium+ AT by a good Rs 90,000.

By:Updated: Jul 15, 2020 4:20 PM
BS6 Diesel SUVs under 10 lakh rupee ex showroom price, Mahindra bolero, XUV300, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Creta, Ford EcosportImage used for representation

Ford India has launched a new variant of the EcoSport. Based on the Titanium variant, the new version gets an automatic transmission. Earlier, Ford used to offer the automatic transmission with only the Titanium+ variant and now with the introduction of the lower-specced Titanium, the tally goes to two in all. The Ford EcoSport Titanium petrol is priced at Rs 10.66 lakh. This is Rs 90,000 more than the manual and Rs 90,000 less than the Titanium+ automatic, ex-showroom. This affordable variant should help Ford India to take the fight to the Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. Ford India is promoting customers to book the SUV from home through the official website or by dialling 1800-419-3000. Deliveries of the car too can be scheduled at the customer’s choice of place.

Customers buying the new Ford EcoSport petrol Titanium AT variant stand to get a 122hp/149Nm, 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is mated to a 6-speed torque converter and there are also paddle shifters behind the wheel. Amongst the compact SUVs, the Ford is the first one to have paddle shifters and at the same time, a torque converter. The engine, though naturally aspirated, makes the most amount of power but lags behind in terms of torque with respect to its turbocharged competition.

Standard features of the EcoSport petrol Titanium AT include push-button for start-stop, cruise control, climate control and a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation. Amongst safety features, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill launch assist and electronic stability control are offered. As standard, the FordPass also is offered and this helps customers to remote start the car, locking or unlocking from an app on the phone. This app or the cloud connectivity is free of cost. Customers wanting to test drive this new car can also ask the Ford representative to get it to their place of choice.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ford EcoSport Titanium automatic variant launched: What's new in this sub-compact SUV

Ford EcoSport Titanium automatic variant launched: What's new in this sub-compact SUV

Confused with different speed limits across city? Delhi Police publishes speed chart

Confused with different speed limits across city? Delhi Police publishes speed chart

BGauss electric scooters' bookings start: Top features explained

BGauss electric scooters' bookings start: Top features explained

All-New Honda City launched in India: Verna, Ciaz rival priced at Rs 10.89 lakh

All-New Honda City launched in India: Verna, Ciaz rival priced at Rs 10.89 lakh

Skoda Rapid Rider Plus sedan launched in India: More features than Rider variant at this price

Skoda Rapid Rider Plus sedan launched in India: More features than Rider variant at this price

Mahindra XUV300 beats international brands to become India's safest car in Global NCAP ratings

Mahindra XUV300 beats international brands to become India's safest car in Global NCAP ratings

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Baleno recalled over fuel pump fault: Check your car status

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Baleno recalled over fuel pump fault: Check your car status

New 2020 Honda City India launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

New 2020 Honda City India launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Kia Sonet India debut on 7 August: Features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet India debut on 7 August: Features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept unveiled: Brings back 450hp V8 engine

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept unveiled: Brings back 450hp V8 engine

Hyundai Creta diesel brings in more than 50% sales of the SUV: 3rd shift to begin soon at Tamil Nadu plant

Hyundai Creta diesel brings in more than 50% sales of the SUV: 3rd shift to begin soon at Tamil Nadu plant

BluSmart launches hourly electric car rental at Rs 199, in-app wallet for contactless payments

BluSmart launches hourly electric car rental at Rs 199, in-app wallet for contactless payments

Jawa Electric bike in development: Could get petrol motorcycle-like mileage, power

Jawa Electric bike in development: Could get petrol motorcycle-like mileage, power

Volkswagen ID.3 sales to begin 20 July: VW's first mass-market electric car with up to 550 km range

Volkswagen ID.3 sales to begin 20 July: VW's first mass-market electric car with up to 550 km range

Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Editions discontinued or not: Here is what company says

Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Editions discontinued or not: Here is what company says

MotoGP: 2020 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas cancelled, season to resume this Sunday

MotoGP: 2020 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas cancelled, season to resume this Sunday

Launch Alert: 2020 Hyundai Tucson priced at Rs 22.3 lakh gets Panoramic sunroof, BlueLink and more

Launch Alert: 2020 Hyundai Tucson priced at Rs 22.3 lakh gets Panoramic sunroof, BlueLink and more

Extreme drag-bike modification for Hero Xtreme: Turbocharger and streamliner fairing!

Extreme drag-bike modification for Hero Xtreme: Turbocharger and streamliner fairing!

2021 BMW S1000R to ditch asymmetric headlamps: Spied with F900R-like fascia

2021 BMW S1000R to ditch asymmetric headlamps: Spied with F900R-like fascia

Hero Electric customises its e-scooters for Coronavirus sample collection: Tie up with Pathkind Labs

Hero Electric customises its e-scooters for Coronavirus sample collection: Tie up with Pathkind Labs