Ford EcoSport Titanium automatic variant launched: What’s new in this sub-compact SUV

Ford India has launched a new variant of the EcoSport. Based on the Titanium variant, the new version gets an automatic transmission. Earlier, Ford used to offer the automatic transmission with only the Titanium+ variant and now with the introduction of the lower-specced Titanium, the tally goes to two in all. The Ford EcoSport Titanium petrol is priced at Rs 10.66 lakh. This is Rs 90,000 more than the manual and Rs 90,000 less than the Titanium+ automatic, ex-showroom. This affordable variant should help Ford India to take the fight to the Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. Ford India is promoting customers to book the SUV from home through the official website or by dialling 1800-419-3000. Deliveries of the car too can be scheduled at the customer’s choice of place.

Customers buying the new Ford EcoSport petrol Titanium AT variant stand to get a 122hp/149Nm, 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is mated to a 6-speed torque converter and there are also paddle shifters behind the wheel. Amongst the compact SUVs, the Ford is the first one to have paddle shifters and at the same time, a torque converter. The engine, though naturally aspirated, makes the most amount of power but lags behind in terms of torque with respect to its turbocharged competition.

Standard features of the EcoSport petrol Titanium AT include push-button for start-stop, cruise control, climate control and a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation. Amongst safety features, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill launch assist and electronic stability control are offered. As standard, the FordPass also is offered and this helps customers to remote start the car, locking or unlocking from an app on the phone. This app or the cloud connectivity is free of cost. Customers wanting to test drive this new car can also ask the Ford representative to get it to their place of choice.

