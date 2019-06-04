Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition launched in India: What’s new?

Ford India has today announced the launch of the MY19 EcoSport in India. The new iteration minor changes over the outgoing model in terms of features. In addition to this, Ford has also launched a special Thunder Edition of the EcoSport in India. The special edition comes with dark inserts in the headlamp cluster along with a black treatment given to the fog lamp bezel. Furthermore, it is going to get new 17-inch alloy wheels along with black-painted front grille and rear-view mirrors, dual-tone bonnet and decals on the doors to differentiate it from the standard iteration.

On the inside, the Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition comes with a dual-tone colour scheme with cognac inserts on the front seats, door inserts, centre console as well as the instrument cluster. The Thunder Edition, over the standard Titanium trim, gets an electric sunroof as well. It is also going to get a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system which comes with embedded navigation. The system also offers the convenience of voice commands.

Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition Interiors

The Thunder Edition will be available with the petrol as well as the diesel engine option of the EcoSport but only on the Titanium trim. The petrol engine is going to be the 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder unit capable of churning out 121 bhp of power. The diesel engine is going to be the 1.5-litre TDCi unit capable of producing 98 bhp of power. Both these engines will be paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. The petrol derivative of the Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition has been priced at Rs 10.18 lakh while the diesel derivative has been priced at Rs 10.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

“Whether it is the low-cost of ownership or the outstanding capabilities, safety or innovative features on offer, Ford is working relentlessly to deliver greater value to customers. The MY 2019 is a shining example of our efforts,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president & managing director, Ford India. “Backed by a strong product development team and ongoing localization efforts, we are not just keeping up with the evolving consumer needs but also surprise them with enhanced value on offer across 2019 model lineup of Ford EcoSport.”