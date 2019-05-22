Ford EcoSport Thunder edition coming soon: Hyundai Venue effect?

Spy images of what seems to be like a new special edition of the Ford EcoSport were recently shared on a Facebook group named "Ford ecosport owners in India". Prince Verma, the person who shared these images on the said group, states that this special edition is called as the 'Thunder Edition'. Going by these images, it seems that this special edition will get a couple of cosmetic updates over the standard iteration. The design of the vehicle, both on the outside and the inside remains the same. The exterior of the compact SUV comes with body decals on the bonnet, sides as well as on the boot-lid. In addition to this, it gets a black spare wheel cover along with a set of new alloy wheels.

The interiors of the Ford EcoSport Thunder edition comes with a dual-tone colour scheme of black and beige. The lower half of the dashboard, as well as the door-pads, gets beige treatment while the rest of the elements are black. As far as the design is concerned, it remains the same as before. The images also show a vehicle having a black and orange colour scheme for the interiors. As standard, the EcoSport comes with an all-black cabin. Though not confirmed, it is likely that the Thunder Edition will be based only on the top-spec variants of this SUV. And is likely to be available on its petrol as well as diesel trims.

The Ford EcoSport is responsible for creating the sub-4-meter compact segment in India. However, as the popularity of this segment grew, new alternatives started entering the scene. The launch of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza took a major chunk of sales from Ford and similarly the entry of the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300. With the launch of the Hyundai Venue, the competition has only increased. The Ford EcoSport is currently available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engine options. Its prices start from Rs 7.83 lakh. While its top-end variant retails at a price of Rs 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image Source: Facebook