Ford EcoSport SE variant launched: New design, puncture kit and more

The Ford EcoSport SE trim is based on the facelifted model available globally that does away with the tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Along with this, the tailgate design has been a bit altered whereas dual-tone rear bumper also has been added.

By:Updated: Mar 10, 2021 12:06 PM

The Ford EcoSport SE was been teased from quite sometime. Now the brand has revealed pricing and other details of this model. The EcoSport SE has been introduced as a variant. The EcoSport SE has been priced at Rs 10.49 lakh for the petrol and Rs 10.99 lakh for the diesel. This SE trim is based on the facelifted model available globally that does away with the tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Along with this, the tailgate design has been a bit altered whereas dual-tone rear bumper also has been added. This bumper also gets a silver applique. Other features of the regular EcoSport are still available and these include 16-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps and more. A value addition is the inclusion of the puncture repair kit that vehicle owners can use to fix a deflated tyre. Ford says that one doesn’t have to remove the tyre from its position to fix the puncture using this kit.

The FordPass connectivity solution is also part of the mix. This helps the EcoSport to be a connected vehicle, an increasingly popular feature in this segment. Owners can remotely start the car, switch on the engine and more through an app. A sunroof too is available with the SE. Two engine options, as discussed before, are available. These include the 4-cylinder 1.5-litre diesel that makes 100hp of power and 215Nm and the 121hp/149Nm, 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol. Both the engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. At present, Ford India has only a few products in its kitty. It is unclear as to what the future Ford India products will be, given that the joint venture with Mahindra is off now.

“Customers increasingly follow global benchmarks in design and look for things that are unique and distinctive, just like the new EcoSport SE,” said Vinay Raina, executive director, Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India. “The SE carries forward EcoSport’s fun to drive credentials as well as its rich legacy of outstanding safety and best-in-segment technologies like SYNC 3.”

 

