Ford EcoSport SE variant launch soon: New model teaser released

Ford is gearing up to launch a new version of the EcoSport in India which removes the tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Called the ‘EcoSport SE’ the version has already been on sale internationally, but will now make its India debut.

By:March 2, 2021 5:36 PM

The hottest segment in the Indian auto industry is the subcompact SUV space. With brand new entrants entering the game, Ford who got the ball rolling with the EcoSport is now on the defensive. Ford is gearing up to launch the new EcoSport SE variant in India. The major key difference is that it does away with the tail-gate mounted spare wheel for a more flat tailgate look. The Ford EcoSport was offered globally in two different styles. The one in India was launched with the spare wheel mounted on the tailgate, a trend associated with SUVs at the time. But in Europe and recently in the US market, the EcoSport do not offer the spare wheel on the tailgate. Now with the EcoSport SE, Ford will launch the subcompact SUV with the omission of the spare wheel on the back.

The EcoSport has been the best selling model in Ford’s line up in India. With the new variant, it is likely that Ford will offer a few new updates to the features list of the vehicle as well. Ford has released a teaser on its official social media announcing its arrival. It is possible that Ford will offer both styles of the EcoSport with the S and the SE co-existing in the market, but the SE model is likely to be offered in the higher-spec version. According to the official posts by Ford India, the EcoSport SE is expected to arrive soon to India.

While other minor cosmetic tweaks are also expected with the EcoSport SE, mechanically, it would remain largely the same. It would offer the 1.5-litre turbo diesel and the 1.5-litre, 3-pot naturally aspirated petrol motor. The petrol engine is tuned to develop 121 bhp with 149 Nm of torque. The diesel motor however makes 99 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual as standard across the range, but some variants offer a 6-speed automatic as well. The EcoSport SE is likely to offer the same line of power and drive trains.

