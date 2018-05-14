Ford EcoSport S, Signature Edition launched in India: Most expensive EcoSport variants and what’s new

Ford Ecosport Signature Edition

It has just been about 6 months since the launch of Ford Ecosport facelift in India and the company has now further expanded its Ecosport offering by introducing two new top-of-the-line variants - Ford Ecosport S and Ford Ecosport Signature Edition. Ford Ecosport Signature Edition will have a limited production run and now features a sunroof as an optional pack on EcoSport’s Titanium variant. Ford Ecosport Signature edition is priced at Rs 10.40 Lakh for petrol & Rs 10.99 Lakh for diesel (Ex-showroom). Ford's 1.0L Ecoboost petrol engine now makes a comeback on the Ford EcoSport S and is priced at Rs 11.37 Lakh (Ex-Showroom). The Ecosport S is also available on the S variant and costs Rs 11.89 Lakh (Ex-showroom). Both Ford EcoSport S and Signature Edition gets exterior and interior enhancements and makes the sub-compact SUV further aggressive with its imposing stance. “In line with our Feels like Family Promise, we are committed to meeting diverse needs of our customers and act on their feedback. The addition of Sunroof, a feature that customers have been demanding, and world-renowned EcoBoost engine technology, is an example of our commitment,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director at Ford India. “Driven by customer feedback, the two new editions make our compact SUV even more stylish, trendier and fun-to-drive.”

Ford EcoSport S now with the 1L Ecoboost petrol engine:

The newly introduced top-of-the-line, Ford EcoSport S variant joins the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS in addressing the needs of an auto enthusiast, The new variant further gets smoked High-intensity discharge (HID) headlamps with dark inserts and the fog lamp bezel is now finished in black. The dark theme is further carried on to the grille, black painted roof & roof rails and 17-inch smoke alloy wheels. The interiors of the EcoSport S feature orange accents on the seats as well as instrument panel to break the monotony. The Ecosport S now gets a bigger 8-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Ford India has now also added Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. Ford Ecoboost engine that powers the Ecosport S makes a 124 hp and 170 Nm of torque. The company claims a 12% reduction in its emissions and a mileage of 18.1 kmpl on the Ford Ecosport S. The engine is mated to an all-new six-speed manual transmission. Ford EcoSport S with Sun-roof is also offered with on the diesel variants as well. The tried and tested 1.5L TDCi diesel motor that delivers 100 PS of power and returns a fuel economy of 23 Km/L. The top-variant continues to get six airbags and hosts many other safety features.

Ford Ecosport Signature Edition

Ford Ecosport now gets a sunroof and the new limited edition Signature Edition will now cater that to the regular 1.5L petrol and diesel engine variants. Ecosport's Signature Edition exteriors feature a series of changes a reworked front grille with chrome surround and Diamond cut 17” alloys, black fog-lamp bezel along with all-around graphics, rear spoiler and roof rails. This new variant is available only on the Ford Ecosport Titanium variants. “Signature Edition further enhances the value for money proposition of the EcoSport with the introduction of the sunroof and a host of exterior & interior changes that customers have been looking for,” Mehrotra added.

Ford Ecosport new variants prices:

Model Petrol Diesel Ford EcoSport Signature Edition INR 1,040,400 INR 1,099,300 Ford EcoSport S INR 1,137,300 INR 1,189,300

Ford Ecosport Signature Edition interiors feature the subtle use of blue accents on seat stitching, centre console and instrument panel. Ford hopes that the introduction of these two new variants, even though at an expensive price tag will further boost the sales of Ford Ecosport.