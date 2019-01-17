Ford EcoSport replacement spotted: Looks like a baby Porsche Macan!

The American auto-major Ford has been selling the EcoSport subcompact SUV in the Indian market from quite some time now and after almost 7-8 years of its debut, the car is surely due for a makeover. The car has been currently gathering decent sales numbers in the Indian market but is yet behind the segment-leading Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza by a huge margin. Now, the company might be planning to introduce a replacement of the car in the form of latest (Fiesta inspired) prototype which was spied getting tested under heavy camouflage outside Ford's European headquarters in Cologne, Germany.

Also read: Mahindra invests Rs 316 crores more in Ssangyong Motors: Here’s why!

Our friends at Motorauthority have reported that the new car will be pitched as a replacement to the current Ford EcoSport, and it will be headed to the European car market sometime around the late 2020 or early 2021. While it might be introduced in the Indian market after its European market debut, sometime around early 2022.

The new car shares no similarity with the current EcoSport, and even in its heavily camouflaged form it still lightly depicts the styling on Ford Fiesta. Moreover, the new car promises to be a looker as it can be said as a small sized version of the Porsche Macan, and it seems to reflect a similarly styled side profile too.

What engine options it might get?

As of now, there are no confirmed reports on the engine options that will power the new Ford EcoSport replacement, but it is expected that out of all other options, it might receive the BS-VI version of the latest 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Stay tuned to Express Drives for more updates on the upcoming Ford EcoSport replacement.

Source: Motorauthority.com