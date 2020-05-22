Ford EcoSport recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if yours is affected

The 927 affected vehicles were manufactured between Jan 2020 - Feb 2020 and the part replacement will be done free of cost.

Ford India this year updated its entire line-up to meet the new emission norms. The best part is that the prices too didn’t go up significantly and a in a few cases undercut the BS4 pricing. This makes Ford cars the most competitively priced in a cut-throat market like ours. However, the company’s bread and butter model, the EcoSport is now being recalled. The EcoSports were manufactured between January 22, 2020 – Feb 8, 2020. These comprise of both the petrol and diesel models.

The issue has been identified to right hand side child lock not functioning properly. The door can also be opened from inside even if the child lock is in place. This defeats the purpose of having it in the first place. A child lock is provided by customers so that a toddler at the rear seat doesn’t open the door from inside while the vehicle is running. In short to prevent accidents from happening. Someone from outside, if the door lock isn’t on, can open the door.

Earlier this month, Ford has started sending out emails to customers asking them to get the affected vehicles to their nearest authorised service station. This is once the lockdown eases. The 927 affected vehicle owners too have been notified via calls/sms. The repair work will take at max 45 minutes and will be free of cost to the customer. Ford advises customers to take prior appointment before going to the service station. This will ensure lesser waiting time and social distancing as well.

Due to the pandemic, Ford India has extended the warranty as well as free services schedules of its customers. Customers are encouraged to also contact Ford customer care and get their queries resolved. Ford dealerships too have started opening again based on government advisory. Production too seems to have resumed at Ford India.

