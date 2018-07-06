Ford Ecosport India recall: Over 4000 units recalled with steering control issue, are you affected?  

Indian-arm of the American carmaker, Ford India has issued a voluntary recall to inspect 4,379 units of its Ford Ecosport SUV manufactured between May 2017 and June 2017 from its plant in Chennai. Ford India says that the recall is to check the weld integrity of the front lower control arm. The company suspects that the weld strength on some of these Ecosport SUVs might be below Ford's standards, which in rare cases affect steering control.

The company also said that it will further get in touch with another 1,018 owners of Ford Ecosport to inspect the SUVs for driver and front passenger seat recliner locks. The SUVs made between November 2017 and December 2017 are affected and Ford assures quick solutions to both of the above problems.

Ford Ecosport received a major facelift in November 2017 and later the company also brought back the 1.0 EcoBoost engine on the Ford Ecosport with the addition of Ford Ecosport S variant. Ford says that about 1600 of the 2000 parts on the Ecosport are al new the standard Ecosport variant is sold in Ambient, Trend and Titanium variants.

Ford EcoSport is sold with the 1.5-litre diesel motor with 100 hp and 205 Nm torque and also gets the all-new 1.5-litre petrol that makes 120 bhp and 150 Nm of torque. These new engines are manufactured at the Ford's Gujarat plant and the SUV is manufactured at Ford's plant in Chennai. Ford EcoSport is currently the third most sold SUV in India and in the month of May 2018 it registered a domestic sales of 5003 units.