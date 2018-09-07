Ford EcoSport India Recall: 7,249 SUVs called back for inspection

Ford has announced a voluntary inspection camp for its EcoSport Petrol Cars. The inspection camp which will be valid for vehicles manufactured between November 2017 and March 2018, and will aim to update to update the compact SUVs Powertrain Control Module (PCM) software. The announcement from the company will ensure that the vehicle does not run into issues like sudden deceleration or battery drainage. It's important to note that Ford India is not calling this a recall, but are referring to it as a voluntary inspection camp. Since the performance Ford EcoSport S was launched after this, it is unlikely that the S will be included though this voluntary inspection camp. However, the standard EcoSport Petrol could be affected, and Ford India customers with EcoSports with PCMs that need the upgrade will receive a notification through email or a physical letter asking them to bring their car to the showroom. If you haven't got a notification as yet and are in possession of a 2017 EcoSport, you can check whether your vehicle is one of the affected vehicles on the Field Service Action section of the Ford India website and enter the VIN number to check whether this call-to-action is valid. According to Ford, a total of 7,249 vehicles will be affected through this Voluntary inspection camp.

Ford launched the new EcoSport in India last year and has already issued a recall for about 4,379 EcoSport Vehicles in July this year for vehicles made at the company's Chennai plant between May 2017 and June 2017, for weld integrity of the front lower control arm. At this time Ford has also written to another owner of 1,018 EcoSport vehicles, made between November 2017 and December 2017, to inspect their cars for driver and front passenger seat recliner locks.

Ford Ecosport received a major facelift in November 2017 and later the company also brought back the 1.0 EcoBoost engine on the Ford Ecosport with the addition of Ford Ecosport S variant. Ford says that about 1600 of the 2000 parts on the Ecosport are al new the standard Ecosport variant is sold in Ambient, Trend and Titanium variants.

Ford EcoSport is sold with the 1.5-litre diesel motor with 100 hp and 205 Nm torque and also gets the all-new 1.5-litre petrol that makes 120 bhp and 150 Nm of torque. These new engines are manufactured at the Ford's Gujarat plant and the SUV is manufactured at Ford's plant in Chennai.