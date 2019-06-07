Ford EcoSport gets big price cut as Hyundai Venue tears into sub-compact SUV segment

When the Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition was launched in India, Ford announced new prices for the entire range as they shaved off up to Rs 57,400 off its price. The massive price drop has been given to the top-of-the-line 2.5-litre diesel manual ‘S’ version. The smallest price drop of Rs 8,300 has been given the trend version of the same diesel manual variant.

The top-sped 1.0-litre petrol manual ‘S’ model has also seen its prices slashed by 55,400 rupees. The Titanium and Titanium Plus diesel manual models are now Rs 37,400 cheaper. The base Ambient models with the 1.5-litre petrol engine has been reduced by Rs 14,000 with the petrol automatic Titanium Plus is now Rs 28,700 cheaper.

The Ford EcoSport is available with a 1.5-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines in addition to a 1.5-litre turbo diesel motor. The EcoSport also comes with an automatic option for the 1.5-litre petrol engine featuring a 6-speed torque converter. The EcoSport is sold in 12 variants spread across those three engine options.

Ford claims that the price drop has been contributed mostly due to the added localization of the product. Although the Hyundai Venue which has been launched has also been received well by consumers in India as it has taken the market by storm. As a response, some of the price reduction to the EcoSport could be down to the fact that it still needs to compete against the new Venue. In Addition to the new Hyundai Venue, the EcoSport competes in India in the sub-compact SUV space with Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 and the Tata Nexon.