Ford EcoSport gets a price hike: Tata Nexon rival costlier by this much

Ford India has increased the prices of the EcoSport for the third time. However, the price hike this time is a nominal Rs 1,500 across all trims.

By:October 31, 2020 2:47 PM

The much-loved Ford EcoSport SUV has been around since 2013. The SUV has literally ignited the sub-4m war and paved the way for many competitors. During the BS6 transition, Ford India made sure that the price hike isn’t too much. However, due to the present situation the company has had to hike car prices once in August and now. The Ford EcoSport range now begins at Rs 8.19 lakh. This is an increase by Rs 1,500 across all variants. The top-end variant is for Rs 11.73 lakh, ex-showroom. Many of EcoSport’s newer competitors in fact are priced way lower. The EcoSport manages around 3,000 unit each month. Its competition is wide and varied. It includes the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and Toyota Urban Cruiser. Nissan is ready with the Magnite whereas the Renault Kiger is also in development.

Ford offers the EcoSport with two engine options – 1.5-litre petrol and diesel. The 1.5-litre petrol is from the new Dragon series and is naturally aspirated. It makes 122hp of power and 149Nm. It can be paired either with a 5-speed manual or a torque converter. The diesel in the meanwhile makes 98hp of power and 215Nm. It can be ordered only with a 5-speed manual transmission. All EcoSport variants come with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. Ford has also given the BS6 models, a connected car technology, albeit a mild one. It is called FordPass and is standard.

Ford has partnered with Mahindra and the latter will help the American carmaker with technologies and the like here. While the exact outline of the plan isn’t clear, we have heard about both the brands co-developing engines as well as platforms. Sharing parts will help both achieve economies of scale, thereby helping price the products very competitively.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Okinawa electric scooters now available with easy EMI financing: Tie-up with ZestMoney announced

Okinawa electric scooters now available with easy EMI financing: Tie-up with ZestMoney announced

All-new Triumph Trident fully revealed: 80hp British roadster to launch in India next year

All-new Triumph Trident fully revealed: 80hp British roadster to launch in India next year

Check discounts on new cars in your area online: All about RowthAutos car bargain platform

Check discounts on new cars in your area online: All about RowthAutos car bargain platform

Festive offers on BS6 TVS Jupiter: Low EMI, 'Buy now, Pay Later' and more schemes announced!

Festive offers on BS6 TVS Jupiter: Low EMI, 'Buy now, Pay Later' and more schemes announced!

Augmenting trust in used cars: How brands aim to organize the currently unorganized market

Augmenting trust in used cars: How brands aim to organize the currently unorganized market

Watch video: Fire erupts at Jeep service centre in Mumbai, no injuries reported

Watch video: Fire erupts at Jeep service centre in Mumbai, no injuries reported

Save up to Rs 43,000 on Honda H'ness CB350 as BigWing network expands to two new cities

Save up to Rs 43,000 on Honda H'ness CB350 as BigWing network expands to two new cities

New Maxxis M922F tyres introduced in India: Makes electric two-wheelers more efficient

New Maxxis M922F tyres introduced in India: Makes electric two-wheelers more efficient

Levi's X Royal Enfield 511 Pro denim riding pants review: Stylish, durable for everyday use

Levi's X Royal Enfield 511 Pro denim riding pants review: Stylish, durable for everyday use

All-electric Mahindra Treo Zor cargo three-wheeler launched: Price, range, warranty, availability and more

All-electric Mahindra Treo Zor cargo three-wheeler launched: Price, range, warranty, availability and more

Mahindra eKUV100 launch in next three months: What the electric crossover will offer

Mahindra eKUV100 launch in next three months: What the electric crossover will offer

Carmakers in India with highest engine-gearbox combo: Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and more

Carmakers in India with highest engine-gearbox combo: Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and more

2021 Yamaha MT-09 revealed with revised styling: Gains power, loses weight!

2021 Yamaha MT-09 revealed with revised styling: Gains power, loses weight!

Bugatti Bolide revealed: Track only hypercar claims over 500kph top speed

Bugatti Bolide revealed: Track only hypercar claims over 500kph top speed

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 interior spied: To get Mercedes like screens, drive modes and more

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 interior spied: To get Mercedes like screens, drive modes and more

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed

Honda Activa 125 price silently increased: Suzuki Access 125 rival now costs this much

Honda Activa 125 price silently increased: Suzuki Access 125 rival now costs this much

Odysse announces benefits worth Rs 9,000 on its electric two-wheelers: Here's how to avail!

Odysse announces benefits worth Rs 9,000 on its electric two-wheelers: Here's how to avail!

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport under development: What to expect from BMW F 900 XR rivalling tourer!

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport under development: What to expect from BMW F 900 XR rivalling tourer!

Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X revealed: Gloster, Fortuner rival to arrive in India soon

Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X revealed: Gloster, Fortuner rival to arrive in India soon