Ford EcoSport gets a price hike: Tata Nexon rival costlier by this much

Ford India has increased the prices of the EcoSport for the third time. However, the price hike this time is a nominal Rs 1,500 across all trims.

The much-loved Ford EcoSport SUV has been around since 2013. The SUV has literally ignited the sub-4m war and paved the way for many competitors. During the BS6 transition, Ford India made sure that the price hike isn’t too much. However, due to the present situation the company has had to hike car prices once in August and now. The Ford EcoSport range now begins at Rs 8.19 lakh. This is an increase by Rs 1,500 across all variants. The top-end variant is for Rs 11.73 lakh, ex-showroom. Many of EcoSport’s newer competitors in fact are priced way lower. The EcoSport manages around 3,000 unit each month. Its competition is wide and varied. It includes the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and Toyota Urban Cruiser. Nissan is ready with the Magnite whereas the Renault Kiger is also in development.

Ford offers the EcoSport with two engine options – 1.5-litre petrol and diesel. The 1.5-litre petrol is from the new Dragon series and is naturally aspirated. It makes 122hp of power and 149Nm. It can be paired either with a 5-speed manual or a torque converter. The diesel in the meanwhile makes 98hp of power and 215Nm. It can be ordered only with a 5-speed manual transmission. All EcoSport variants come with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. Ford has also given the BS6 models, a connected car technology, albeit a mild one. It is called FordPass and is standard.

Ford has partnered with Mahindra and the latter will help the American carmaker with technologies and the like here. While the exact outline of the plan isn’t clear, we have heard about both the brands co-developing engines as well as platforms. Sharing parts will help both achieve economies of scale, thereby helping price the products very competitively.

