Ford EcoSport, Figo, Freestyle prices hiked by this much

The price hike is in the region of Rs 10,000-14,000 depending on the car one selects. This pricing isn't much given that during the BS6 transition Ford didn't increase prices.

Ford India has hiked prices of almost all its offerings in India. The Ford Endeavour prices were increased by up to Rs 1.2 lakh last week. Now the Ford EcoSport, Freestyle, Figo and Aspire prices have been hiked too. Given that Ford had done a very competitive job at pricing the BS6 cars, the hike by around Rs 10,000 on the products while Rs 13,000 more on the EcoSport doesn’t seem much. It could be due to the rising inputs costs related to COVID-19. As we are aware, raw materials have become scarce and the production of these vehicles is affected due to the same. There are no other changes in the cars and they continue to come with a one lakh kilometre/ three-year warranty. Moreover, customers also get the connected car tech called as Ford Pass, standard with all the cars.

The Ford Figo as well as Aspire use a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 96hp of power and 119Nm. There is also a diesel engine on offer. This 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 100hp of power 215Nm torque. Both the engines can be ordered only with a 5-speed manual. The Freestyle also makes use of the same powertrain.

As for the Ford EccoSport, the SUV uses the same diesel engine but the petrol motor has a higher capacity. This 1.5-litre petrol engine is naturally aspirated and makes 122hp of power and 149Nm. A five-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic can be ordered with this engine.

Given that the Ford-Mahindra partnership is blooming big time, we can expect to see all-new engines being launched with both the manufacturer’s products. We can also see a Mahindra XUV500 size SUV from Ford India. It is likely that this alliance will lead to development of turbo petrol engines both in the lower as well as higher capacity.

