Ford Ecosport BS6 launch on January 15: Endeavour launch in March 2020

Ford will be launching the BS6 standard EcoSport in India tomorrow, on January 15. However, the 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine will be discontinued while the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines will be upgraded to meet the new emission norms. Additionally, dealers have confirmed that the Ford Endeavour SUV will only arrive by March 2020. The prices of the EcoSport are expected dot to be announced and updated on the manufacturer’s official website tomorrow. However, the inflation in the price has not been confirmed as yet.

The American brand issued a notification to its dealers which was leaked. The document states that the EcoBoost engine has been discontinued for the EcoSport. The EcoSport will continue to be offered with the 1.5-litre TIVCT petrol engine and the 1.5-litre TDCI diesel engine.

Additionally, the document states that the 1.5-litre TIVCT petrol automatic versions of the Figo and Aspire models have been discontinued. The manufacturer will introduce a new AT version of the Aspire and Figo models at a later stage. From the Aspire and Figo line up, Ford India has puled the plug on the Deep Impact Blue colour option in addition to the Absolute Black colour from both models and the Freestyle.

Image Source: Team-BHP

As for the Endeavour SUV, Ford India has announced that the model will only be available in three colour options of White, Black and Silver as it has stopped Smoke Grey, Moondust Silver and Sunset Red colour options for the model. The BS6 version of the SUV is expected to arrive

All these changes mentioned in the document will come into effect from January 15. Any order for these models will not be entertained by the manufacturer after the date.

Currently, Ford India is working with Mahindra to co-develop a compact SUV to rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. Both manufacturers will share the platform and use engines developed by Mahindra. It is likely that the automatic versions that have been discontinued from the Aspire and Figo models would see one borrowed from Mahindra’s line up, while the EcoBoost engine may find a replacement motor sourced from Mahindra as well.