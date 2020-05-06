Ford dealerships re-open with coronavirus safety guidelines: Book a car in one call

Ford India has asked its dealership personnel to wear protective medical equipment at all times and to also maintain social distancing.

By:Published: May 6, 2020 10:51:36 AM

Ford India has allowed its dealers to re-open shop amid the ongoing pandemic situation. The company though has asked the dealers to observe the local government lockdown guidelines. This we assume has got to do with the movement of people or following general sanitisation practices. Ford India has asked its dealerships to procure no-touch infrared thermometers and check each and every person entering the showroom. Customer waiting areas, as well as the floor plans too, are being re-arranged to ensure social distancing. Gloves and masks are compulsory for all Ford dealership personnel. Potentially contaminated or used equipment can be disposed in a purpose-built waste container installed at the dealership.

Thrice a day, the dealerships will be disinfected. Hand sanitiser dispensers will be provided at all dealerships as well. Walk-in customers will be encouraged to use these. Like most of its peers, Ford India too is taking the digital route. While online bookings haven’t started yet, the brand has started a Dial-A-Ford initiative. One can book the car by just dialling 1800-419-3000. This is a centrally connected number and will route the customer to their nearest dealership personnel. Bookings, doorstep delivery as well as test drives are promised through this. What’s more, a Ford customer can also schedule pick-up and drop of their cars for service through this as well. Digital payments are being encouraged through this fashion, thereby eliminating the risk of physical contact.

Ford India had also confirmed that it will extend warranties as well as allow customers to avail scheduled free services til June 30. Customers who had booked their cars before April 30, will also get a price hike protection. Almost all of Ford India vehicles are now BS6. These include the Endeavour, EcoSport, Aspire, Figo and Freestyle. The Mustang is the only one that is imported and hence a suitably compliant version might be launched later. Ford India also confirmed that all BS4 Mustang models were already accounted for, quite sometime ago.

 

 

 

