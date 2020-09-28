Ford cars can now be serviced at home: Doorstep service launched in 19 cities

Ford Doorstep Service: For concerns that may not get addressed on-the-spot, the technical team will take the vehicle to the nearest service centre. Doorstep Service is offered to customers at no additional cost.

By:September 28, 2020 3:46 PM
Ford Doorstep Service

Ford India today rolled out its Doorstep Service allowing its customers the choice to get their Ford vehicles serviced at home or office at no additional charge. This latest offering expands Ford’s initiatives launched under Dial-A-Ford where all sales and service queries get addressed via the helpline. In its first phase, the company has launched Doorstep Service in the following cities: (North) Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Jaipur, Lucknow; (South) Bangalore, Chennai, Cochin and Trivandrum, Hyderabad; (East) Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar; and (West) Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Aurangabad, Ahmedabad.

Ford customers residing in these cities can book the Doorstep Service by fixing an appointment with the nearest Ford dealership or via the Dial-A-Ford toll-free number.

Ford Doorstep Service includes essential vehicle check-ups, part replacements such as filters, oil replacement and dry-washing among other activities covered under scheduled service.

The customers will have the flexibility to make online payments post the service. For concerns that may not get addressed on-the-spot, the technical team will take the vehicle to the nearest service centre.

Also read: Ford India extends free 24×7 roadside assistance to all its cars

Ford customer-centric initiatives also include Service Price Calculator that allows them to know their car’s service and parts cost, before walking into the dealership.

In July this year, Ford India introduced its six-month EMI Skip plan under the company’s 60-month finance scheme. If one opts for it, they are eligible for a six-month EMI Skip plan as well. The Skip plan lets the customer start paying their EMIs from the seventh month. If a customer plans to do a pre-payment or foreclosure, they will have to pay extra charges.

