Ford Aspire CNG launched at Rs 6.27 lakh: Cheaper to run than ever!

Ford India has today announced the sale of the new Ford Aspire CNG in the Indian market with prices starting at Rs 6.27 lakh for the Aspire Ambiente variant and extending up to Rs 7.12 lakh for the Trend Plus variant. The new CNG kitted car will be sold through all official Ford India dealers throughout the country. The primary powerhouse of the car will be available in the form of the 1.2L Ti-VCT petrol engine which delivers 96PS of maximum power, and is claimed to return 20.4kmpl of overall fuel efficiency.

“The New Aspire CNG is yet another fuel-efficient, and eco-friendly alternative for our value-conscious customers,” said Vinay Raina, executive director – Marketing, Sales & Service, at Ford India. “With maintenance cost as low as just 46 paise per km, the New Aspire CNG will offer great peace of mind to customers, without compromising on performance, safety or space.”

The company says that CNG-powered compact sedan is offered with a standard two-year or 100,000km standard warranty. Also, the customers will be able to enjoy the long-scheduled service interval of one-year/10,000km, and will only need to get the car CNG kits serviced every two-years of 20,000km. This kit will make the use of the engine control unit (ECU) to ensure optimized gas flow in every cylinder. And the Aspire CNG will feature a front stabilizer bar ensuring safer driving dynamics.

The new CNG vehicle from Ford comes out as the only CNG-powered compact sedan to feature two front airbags as a part of its standard safety kit along with a slew of utility and convenience features like embedded satellite navigation, an infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen & Bluetooth connectivity, rear-view camera, remote central locking, automatic air-conditioner and power windows and more.

Stay tuned for more updates!