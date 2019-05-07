Ford Aspire Blu starts arriving at dealerships: Launch soon

With the launch of the mid-life update of the Figo hatchback, Ford, in addition to updating the car, also revised the variant line-up of this compact hatchback. The variant list was reduced to just three variants i.e. Ambiente, Titanium and Titanium Blu. Now, it seems that the American automaker is going to do the same with its compact sedan Aspire as well. Curtsey Team-BHP, images of the top-spec Titanium Blu variant of the Aspire have surfaced on the internet. The images were taken at a dealership in Surat, Gujarat. With the help of these images, we can tell you that the Aspire Blu is going to get the exact same visual features as the Figo's Titanium Blu trim.

Based on the top-spec Titanium Plus variant, the Blu trim comes with several cosmetic updates. At the front, the chrome surrounds of the fog-lamp housing have been replaced with blue coloured elements. In addition to this, the front chrome grille has given way to a blacked-out one. Similarly, the multi-spoke silver coloured alloy wheels have been replaced by 15-inch blacked-out rims. Furthermore, there are 'Blu' decals on the doors as well as the boot-lid of the vehicle.

Image Source: Team-BHP

Inside, the Ford Aspire Titanium Blu comes with an all-black cabin. This replaces the black and beige dual-tone colour scheme available in the standard Titanium Plus trim. Other than this, the door pads are also available with blue coloured elements. Apart from this, the rest of the specifications and features remain the same. Since the Titanium Blu is based on the Titanium Plus trim, it will get all the features and creature comforts. For instance, it will have automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system loaded with Android Auto and Apple Car Play to name a few.

Image Source: Team-BHP

The engine specifications of the Ford Aspire Blu will remain the same. The petrol derivatives are going to be powered by a 1.2-litre engine from Ford's Dragon series. This motor is capable of producing 96 BHP of power along with 120 Nm of peak torque. It comes as standard with a 5-speed manual transmission. The diesel derivatives, on the other hand, are going to get a 1.5-litre engine which is good for 100 BHP along with 215 Nm of peak torque. This engine is going to get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. Prices of the same are expected to increase slightly as well.

Image Source: Team-BHP