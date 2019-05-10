Ford Aspire Blu launched: What makes it different?

Ford India has today launched the 'Blu' edition of its Aspire sub-compact sedan in India. It is based on the Titanium trim of this vehicle and is available with petrol as well as diesel derivatives. The Ford Aspire Blu in the petrol guise is going to cost Rs 7,40,900 lakh while in its diesel guise, Rs 8,20,900 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available in a total of three different colour options. These include white, silver and grey. Unlike the Blu edition of the Figo hatchback which is essentially the Titanium Plus variant, the one for the Aspire has been launched as a special edition package above the Titanium trim.

However, it does get all the visual alterations that we see on the Figo Blu. For instance, the chrome grille has been replaced with an all-black one. The fog-lamp housing, which also comes with chrome surrounds in the standard trim, in here, gets blue coloured highlights. In addition to this, the wing mirrors along with the roof have been draped in the colour black. Furthermore, it comes with multi-spoke, 15-inch alloy wheels which are also black in colour.

On the inside, the Aspire Blu comes with an all-black colour scheme. The door pads get blue coloured highlights. Along with this, the seat upholstery comes with blue coloured contrast stitching. Since the Blu edition is based on the Titanium variant and not the Titanium Plus, it does miss out on some of the features. For instance, it comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, which does not get Android Auto, Apple Car or Ford's SYNC3 system. In addition to this, it also misses out on some additional creature comforts such as automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

In terms of safety, the Ford Aspire Blu comes with dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors along with passenger and driver seat-belt warning system. However, it misses out on 6-airbags offered in the top-spec Titanium Plus trim of the sedan.

The petrol derivative of the Ford Aspire Blu comes with a 1.2-litre engine. This engine is capable of churning out 96 BHP of power along with 120 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, its diesel engine is a 1.5-litre unit which is good for 100 BHP of power along with 215 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, while the diesel derivative comes with a 6-speed unit.