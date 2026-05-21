Force Motors readies new Trax variant for govt, fleet buyers

Upcoming no-frills people mover aimed at institutional and rural mobility market; cargo version also planned as well.

Force Motors is preparing to expand its Trax utility vehicle line-up with an all-new variant aimed primarily at fleet operators and government departments, as the company looks to significantly widen the market opportunity for the platform. The brand currently has multiple variants of the Trax with medium and long wheelbase versions with seating upto nine passengers.

Built for Diverse Terrains

The upcoming variant, expected to be launched soon, will share its mechanicals with the existing Trax range and be offered with both two-wheel and four-wheel drive configurations. The vehicle will be positioned as a no-frills people mover capable of handling rough terrain and rural roads, while also catering to urban fleet requirements. It will come with conventional creature comforts like AC, power-steering and some other features depending on price point.

“It’s not like an SUV, SUV. This will again be a people mover very carefully targeted and focused for certain government departments and also civilian use,” Prasanna Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors, said.

The new Trax derivative is expected to come with the same diesel engine currently powering the standard Trax line-up. Sources indicated that the company is also evaluating a cargo version of the vehicle at a later stage to further expand its utility vehicle portfolio.

Carving a Distinct Niche

The development comes as Force Motors looks to deepen its presence in the utility and commercial mobility space, particularly in areas where demand exists for durable and affordable transport solutions.

Industry executives said the positioning of the upcoming model could appeal to buyers seeking practical mobility solutions similar to Mahindra’s Bolero, particularly in semi-urban and rural markets. However, Force Motors said it is looking to carve out a distinct niche rather than directly competing with any single product.

“This variant is creating a different position for itself. I don’t think we are trying to go against the Bolero per se. We are trying to create another niche,” Firodia said. The company believes the expanded Trax portfolio could substantially boost volumes for the platform over the next few years. “We see that also as a big opportunity for the numbers on the Trax platform to significantly go up,” he added.