Force Motors’ new van to sport segment-first features: Shared mobility platform T1N unveiled

Force Motors has showcased it's next-generation, an all-new platform for its upcoming passenger vehicle. The new platform, codenamed T1N, is a monocoque and pushes the engine outwards, in terms of design. Currently, it is undergoing homologation as well as validation tests. The commercial launch, as well as the name reveal, happens at the end of 2020. Force Motors will showcase this new vehicle concept at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020.

The T1N platform goes to countries and regions like the middle east, South America, ASEAN and Africa. It will also be sold in USA and Europe. The vehicle will be made at the company's Pithampur plant. More than 100 engineers have worked on this project whereas tech specialists from various parts of the globe too were involved. Now, coming to the vehicle, it has got projector headlights along with LED DRLs. An independent front suspension, as well as transverse parabolic springs, is offered. All-wheel disc brakes, as well as ABS with EBD and even ESP, is being offered. What's more, there are dual airbags too. It has also been crash tested for rollover protection. While the seating configuration has not been revealed, we believe this will be a 15-seater.

In terms of engines, there is a 350Nm, BS-VI compliant diesel as well as an upcoming CNG version. Force Motors has designed this vehicle to even take an electric powertrain. So seeing an all-electric version in the near future will not be an overkill.

We expect the new Force van to be priced at around Rs 15 lakh, like the outgoing Traveller model. The latter has been a huge success and has prompted the company to come out with this new model.