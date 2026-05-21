Force Motors eyes 12-15% growth on Urbania, Traveller N push

Exports, premium mobility demand and defence orders drive momentum for the company.

Force Motors has gained market share across all segments it operates in, with a dominant 75% share in the van segment. The company expects to grow 12–15% this fiscal, led by strong demand for Urbania and the newly introduced Traveller N platform, while sharpening its focus on exports.

“We managed to gain our market share across all segments in which we operate. Our growth across all our product platforms helped us to get volume growth and increase market share,” said Prasan Firodia, managing director of Force Motors.

Urbania line-up has more than doubled its volumes last year and is now averaging about 700 units per month in the domestic market. Positioned in the premium shared mobility space, it has seen traction across tour and travel, hospitality and staff transport segments. The model is also being exported to Latin America, the Gulf and Africa, with production capacity ramped up to around 20,000 units annually.

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Force’s utility vehicle Trax continues to clock steady volumes of 700–800 units per month. Meanwhile, the Monobus mini-bus platform, available in 33- and 41-seater configurations, has captured an 8% market share.

The improved product mix and higher volumes have supported both revenue and profitability. “We are creating new niche segments, and pushing our products into these niche segments has helped us build during the last financial year,” Firodia said.

The company has also begun deliveries of the upgraded Traveller N range across dealerships. Firodia described it as a significant upgrade, with plans to expand its export footprint.

Managing Portfolio Overlap

While Urbania’s strong growth has partly cannibalised Traveller sales, the company maintains clear positioning between the two. Urbania caters to the premium shared mobility segment, whereas Traveller serves standard applications at more accessible price points, limiting overlap.

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Institutional demand is also picking up. Following orders from Mumbai Police, which has taken delivery of 100 Urbania units, other government departments are evaluating the vehicle.

On the electric front, Force Motors has readied an electric Traveller for sale, though pricing remains high due to the absence of subsidies. The electric Urbania is still under validation. The company already offers a fully certified electric Traveller ambulance, differentiating it from rivals.

Defense Tenders

The Gurkha SUV has seen strong traction from defence forces, with orders for 3,000 units from the armed forces. Of these, 600 have been delivered, while the remaining 2,400 will be supplied over this and the next fiscal. Additional orders for a Gurkha-based ambulance have also been secured. “We are seeing a lot of traction for the Gurkha in export markets, and it is going to African countries,” Firodia said.

Driven by Urbania, Traveller N and Gurkha, the company aims to grow exports by 20–30% over the next two years.