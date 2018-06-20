Force Gurkha Xtreme SUV launching soon: Mercedes engine for Made-in-India Gurkha off-roader

Force Motors has kept their dealings outside of engine manufacture in building utility vehicles that are arguably the most capable cost-effective offroaders in the country. Now reports emerging on Autocar India suggest that there is a new range-topping Gurkha on the horizons, the new variant is likely to be called the Force Gurkha Xtreme, and is based on the three-door body style of the Gurkha with both, a hardtop and soft top avatar on offer. The Xtreme will retain most of the standard Gurkha’s body panels while changes have been focused under the skin. The new Gurkha Xtreme will also make a lot more power, with the 85hp, 2.6-litre diesel engine being ditched for a Mercedes-Benz OM611-derived 2.2-litre diesel unit that makes 140hp and 321Nm. The Gurkha will get a new gearbox to – a Mercedes-Benz G32 five-speed manual that will be mated to the engine through a dual-mass flywheel.

And then comes a smorgasbord of off-road functions like a low-range gear set although this still misses the shift-on-the-fly system. The Force Gurkha Xtreme will also come with front and rear diff-locks, like the standard Gurkhas. The suspension has gone under the knife too, with a multi-link arrangement at the front in addition to the one that was already there in the back. It is also likely that front track will be wider by 40mm. According to the Autocar report, the Gurkha Xtreme will also get improved suspension with it major improvements in approach, departure and ramp breakover angles which now stand at 44 degrees, 35 degrees and 29 degrees, respectively, compared to the Gurkha Xplorer’s 39 degrees, 27 degrees and 24 degrees.

It is likely that the hardcore Gurkha will go on sale later this month, however, it is also likely that this car will be a lot more expensive than the 85 hp Gurkha Explorer and is likely to priced at around 14 lakh.