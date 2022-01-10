Force Gurkha SUV gets its first price hike: Check new vs old prices here

Force Motors has increased the prices of the new Gurkha SUV for the first time since its launch. The all-new Force Gurkha 4×4 SUV is now priced at Rs 14.10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Force Motors revealed the production-spec Gurkha BS6 at the 2020 Auto Expo and after much delays, the SUV finally went on sale in India in September 2021. The all-new Force Gurkha BS6 was launched in India at Rs 13.59 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, after almost four months of the official launch, the Gurkha has got its first price hike. The price of the new Force Gurkha has been increased by Rs 51,000, and it now retails at Rs 14.10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Force Gurkha – New vs Old Prices (ex-showroom)

Force Gurkha New Price Old Price Difference Gurkha 4×4 Rs 14.10 lakh Rs 13.59 lakh Rs 51,000

The new Force Gurkha gets a host of cosmetic and mechanical updates along with a bunch of new features over its predecessor. It is based on a revised chassis and gets a new bodyshell to comply with the latest safety regulations. The new Force Gurkha features all-LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and fender-mounted LED turn indicators. The SUV rides on new 16-inch alloy wheels and there is a 4x4x4 badging on the rear fender. It has a water wading capacity of 700 mm.

Powering the new Force Gurkha is the same old Mercedes-Benz-derived 2.6-litre common rail, direct injection, turbocharged diesel engine. However, it has been updated to meet the new BS6 emission norms. This oil-burner churns out 90 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Also, the new Gurkha continues to get a 4×4 drivetrain along with a low-ratio transfer case. It also gets live axles at either end with front and rear locking differentials.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.