Force Gurkha pickup truck spotted in India

The new spy images reveal that Force Motors is working on a dual cabin Gurkha pick-up truck.

Written by Express Drives Desk
The pick-up truck’s cabin layout is expected to be identical to the Gurkha (Image: evo India)

It’s an open secret that Force Motors is working on a 5-door Gurkha that will rival the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar. Well, Force Motors is also simultaneously working on a 5-door pick-up truck version of the Gurkha, which was caught testing for the first time in India. 

Image: Aniket Virat / Facebook

Force Gurkha pick-up truck: Exterior

The near-production Gurkha pick-up truck was recently caught testing and what was surprising was that the company didn’t camouflage it. The pick-up truck has a double cabin structure with the rear passengers getting sliding windows. As its pick-up truck, it also has a rear sliding window that gives access to the flatbed. 

In terms of design, the pick-up truck looks exactly the same as the current three-door Gurkha like the five-spoke alloy wheels and the tail lamps. 

force gurkha interior

Force Gurkha pick-up truck: Interior

The pick-up truck’s cabin layout is expected to be identical to the Gurkha. It will come with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers features like Apple CarPlay and Google Auto. The dashboard will also house basic air condition controls with rotary AC vents. Like the three-door Gurkha, the pick-up will house the front power window buttons on the centre console where the gear lever is situated.

Force Gurkha pick-up truck: Engine

Sourced from Mercedes-Benz, like the Gurkha, the new pick-up will be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel powertrain with an output of 90bhp at 3,200rpm and 250Nm at 1400-2400rpm. It is available only with a 5-speed manual transmission. In 2018, Force Motors launched the Gurkha Xtreme with a 140bhp 2.2-litre diesel engine, but due to BS6 stringent norms, it was later discontinued. Hence, it is offered in only one engine option. 

First published on: 18-05-2023 at 16:04 IST