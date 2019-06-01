For Toyota, Glanza could be a ‘testing the waters’ car for India

On the 6th of June this year, Toyota is going to launch the Glanza premium hatchback in India. This vehicle, which is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, is the first out of four that Toyota is going to launch in India under its global partnership with Suzuki. Recently released teasers along with the numerous spy shots of the Glanza reveal that it is going to be exactly similar to its donor car with only minor cosmetic alterations to differentiate the two. When Toyota announced its partnership with Suzuki and highlighted that under the same it is going to sell rebadged versions of the latter's vehicles in India, it was expected that these vehicles are going to be considerably different from their respective donor vehicles and will have certain Toyota specific aesthetics characteristics.

However, this is clearly not the case. The only thing which is going to differentiate the Glanza from the Baleno is their badging as well as their respective front grilles. All the rest of the specifics of the two cars remains the same. Be it the design of the alloy wheels, the infotainment system, seat fabrics, indicator stalks and the lot. The two cars are also going to share their engine line-up as well as transmission options. That said, the Glanza is unlikely to get a diesel engine in its portfolio.

So why is that? Why has Toyota not gone all the way in and completely restyled the Glanza? One of the possible explanations is that the company wants to play it safe in the initial stage. What it means is that Toyota wants to first see how the customer responds while keeping its investments to the bare minimum. As mentioned earlier, the Glanza is just the tip of an iceberg. Toyota is soon going to launch rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz as well as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in India. The launch of the Glanza will help the car manufacturer decide its future strategy in relations to these vehicles. Hence, there is a probability that the upcoming model launched from Toyota, under its partnership with Suzuki could see major overhauls in terms of their design, features as well as engine specifications.